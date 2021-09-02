CHANGE LANGUAGE
Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Taliban Says 'Inclusive Govt' in 2 Days, Scared Afghans Rush to Borders, Economy in Chaos
Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Taliban Says 'Inclusive Govt' in 2 Days, Scared Afghans Rush to Borders, Economy in Chaos

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis Updates: In an administrative vacuum, prices have soared and crowds have gathered at banks to withdraw cash. People fearful of life under Taliban rule rushed to the borders.

News18.com | September 02, 2021, 08:53 IST
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said the Taliban is keen to foster friendly relations with India. (Image: AP)

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Taliban’s political office leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai was quoted as saying by Pajhwok Afghan News that the Islamic Emirate would declare within next two days an “inclusive government”. Two weeks since the Taliban’s sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare, the Islamist militants have yet to name a new government.

In an administrative vacuum, prices have soared and crowds have gathered at banks to withdraw cash. Heavily armed fighters have imposed control on the capital, but Taliban officials were grappling with keeping hospitals and government machinery running following the end of a huge airlift of foreigners and Afghans who had helped Western forces.

The new, Taliban-appointed central bank head has sought to reassure banks the group wants a fully functioning financial system, but has so far given little detail on how it will supply funds for it, bankers familiar with the matter said.

Sep 02, 2021 08:53 (IST)

Taliban’s top political office leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai last night said that the Islamic Emirate would declare "an inclusive government" within next two days.

Sep 02, 2021 08:09 (IST)
Senior US General, Pak Army Chief Discuss Security Situation in Pakistan, Surrounding Region: Pentagon | Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday discussed the current security environment in Pakistan and the region during a phone call, the Pentagon said. This was the first phone call a top US official has had with Pakistan's Army chief after the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan on August 31.
Sep 02, 2021 07:34 (IST)
Taliban a Ruthless Group, Don't Know About Its Future: Senior US General | The Taliban is a ruthless group from the past, a top American general said, noting that it remains to be seen if the organisation has changed or not. We don't know what the future of the Taliban is, but I can tell you from personal experience that this is a ruthless group from the past, and whether or not they change remains to be seen, Joint US Chiefs Of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley told reporters at a Pentagon news conference.
Sep 02, 2021 07:13 (IST)
China Trying to Take Over Bagram Air Force Base, Use Pakistan Against India: Nikki Haley | In the aftermath of the Taliban regaining power in Afghanistan, a former senior American diplomat has said there is a need to closely watch China as it is making a move to take over the Bagram air force base that was controlled by the United States for nearly two decades. America's former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley told Fox News on Wednesday that it is time that President Joe Biden's administration reaches out to its key friends and allies like India, Japan and Australia and assure them that the US will have their back.
Sep 02, 2021 07:12 (IST)
No Rush for US to Recognise Taliban: White House | There is no rush to recognise the Taliban either by the United States or many of the countries that it has spoken to, the White House said asserting that such a move would be dependent on what they deliver on the expectations of the global community. There's no rush to recognition from the United States or any country we have spoken with around the world. It will be very dependent on their behaviour and whether they deliver on what the expectations are of the global community, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.
Sep 02, 2021 07:10 (IST)
More Than 30 California Children Still Stuck in Afghanistan | More than 30 California children are stuck in Afghanistan after they traveled to the country to see their relatives weeks before the Taliban seized power and were unable to get out before U.S. forces left, according to school districts where the kids are enrolled.
Officials with three school districts one in the San Diego area and two in Sacramento said Wednesday that they have been in contact with the families who fear they have been forgotten by the U.S. government. The officials said that some of the children were born in the United States and are U.S. citizens.
Sep 02, 2021 07:09 (IST)
India's Sugar Export to Afghanistan Almost Comes to Halt | India's sugar export to Afghanistan has almost come to a halt with Indian merchants reporting cancellation of orders in the wake of the current situation there, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The Taliban ousted the government in Afghanistan and took over the control of the country after capturing Kabul last month.
Sep 02, 2021 07:09 (IST)

UK Foreign Minister Heads to Asia for Afghanistan Talks | U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was heading to the region around Afghanistan on Wednesday in a push to rescue stranded British citizens and Afghan allies, amid strong criticism of the governments rushed and chaotic evacuation effort. Raab did not provide any details, citing security reasons, but he is expected to visit Pakistan for talks on establishing routes out of Afghanistan through third countries.

Sep 02, 2021 07:09 (IST)

Sep 02, 2021 07:07 (IST)
'Consequences of Abandonment' Could Lead to Civil War in Afghanistan: Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi | Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was not "responsible or orderly", warning that the "consequences of abandonment" could lead to a civil war in the war-ravaged country if the West failed to engage with the Taliban. Qureshi warned of potential "anarchy" and a resurgent threat of terrorism and said there was a failure to listen to Pakistan's concerns about ending the war in Afghanistan and as a result the withdrawal was not "responsible or orderly", Geo News reported.
Sep 02, 2021 07:06 (IST)

Effort Underway to Rescue Girls Soccer Team from Afghanistan | They move from place to place at a moment's notice in a desperate bid to evade the Taliban girls whose lives are in danger simply because they chose to play a sport they loved. An international effort to evacuate members of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team, along with dozens of family members and soccer federation staff, suffered a crushing setback last week after a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members during a harrowing airlift.

Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai also discussed issues of safety, security and the early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. (Image: AP/File)

Qatar’s Al Jazeera television reported that Qatari technical experts had arrived at the Taliban’s request to discuss resuming operations at Kabul airport, currently inoperable. The foreign minister of neighbouring Pakistan, which has close ties to the Taliban, said he expected Afghanistan to have a new “consensus government” within days.

In Washington, where the end of America’s longest war has sparked the biggest crisis of President Joe Biden’s administration, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said the United States is looking at all possible options and routes to continue to help Americans and legal permanent residents leave Afghanistan.

Washington would keep having conversations with the Taliban that serve U.S. interests, she told reporters, adding the United States would look at how it could give aid to Afghanistan without benefiting any government that it forms.

People fearful of life under Taliban rule rushed to the borders. In Panjshir province, members of local militias and remnants of former military units were still holding out under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud. Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Motaqi called on them to put down weapons and negotiate. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is home for all Afghans,” he said in a speech.

