Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Taliban Says 'Inclusive Govt' in 2 Days, Scared Afghans Rush to Borders, Economy in Chaos

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Taliban’s political office leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai was quoted as saying by Pajhwok Afghan News that the Islamic Emirate would declare within next two days an “inclusive government”. Two weeks since the Taliban’s sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare, the Islamist militants have yet to name a new government.
In an administrative vacuum, prices have soared and crowds have gathered at banks to withdraw cash. Heavily armed fighters have imposed control on the capital, but Taliban officials were grappling with keeping hospitals and government machinery running following the end of a huge airlift of foreigners and Afghans who had helped Western forces.
The new, Taliban-appointed central bank head has sought to reassure banks the group wants a fully functioning financial system, but has so far given little detail on how it will supply funds for it, bankers familiar with the matter said.
UK Foreign Minister Heads to Asia for Afghanistan Talks | U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was heading to the region around Afghanistan on Wednesday in a push to rescue stranded British citizens and Afghan allies, amid strong criticism of the governments rushed and chaotic evacuation effort. Raab did not provide any details, citing security reasons, but he is expected to visit Pakistan for talks on establishing routes out of Afghanistan through third countries.
Effort Underway to Rescue Girls Soccer Team from Afghanistan | They move from place to place at a moment's notice in a desperate bid to evade the Taliban girls whose lives are in danger simply because they chose to play a sport they loved. An international effort to evacuate members of the Afghanistan national girls soccer team, along with dozens of family members and soccer federation staff, suffered a crushing setback last week after a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport killed 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members during a harrowing airlift.
Qatar’s Al Jazeera television reported that Qatari technical experts had arrived at the Taliban’s request to discuss resuming operations at Kabul airport, currently inoperable. The foreign minister of neighbouring Pakistan, which has close ties to the Taliban, said he expected Afghanistan to have a new “consensus government” within days.
In Washington, where the end of America’s longest war has sparked the biggest crisis of President Joe Biden’s administration, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said the United States is looking at all possible options and routes to continue to help Americans and legal permanent residents leave Afghanistan.
Washington would keep having conversations with the Taliban that serve U.S. interests, she told reporters, adding the United States would look at how it could give aid to Afghanistan without benefiting any government that it forms.
People fearful of life under Taliban rule rushed to the borders. In Panjshir province, members of local militias and remnants of former military units were still holding out under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud. Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Motaqi called on them to put down weapons and negotiate. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is home for all Afghans,” he said in a speech.
