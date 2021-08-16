Afghanistan News LIVE: Taliban Urges Govt Staff to 'Return to Work'; Indian Aircraft Lands in Kabul to Evacuate Citizens

Afghanistan Taliban News: People 'Dropped' from Plane | An Afghan news agency has shared a video of people being dropped from a plane that took off from Kabul airport. People have been desperate to escape the country after the Taliban laid seige and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country yesterday.

Sharad Pawar on Afghanistan | Sharad Pawar, commenting on the situation in Afghanistan, said: "We will have to be alert, and will have to take precautions in the long run. There was a time when except Pakistan and China, our relationship with other countries was good. But today, it is time to review our foreign policy with respect to all other countries. Situation not good. But this is a sensitive issue. We will be with the government. This is about national security."

Afghanistan News: Taliban Collect Weapons from Civilians in Kabul | Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said. "We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official told Reuters. City resident Saad Mohseni, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers had come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

Afghanistan News: EU Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on Taliban Situation Tuesday | EU foreign ministers will hold crisis talks via videolink Tuesday on the situation in Afghanistan as European nations scramble to evacuate personnel from the country, diplomats told AFP. Member states and Brussels are frantically trying to pull their foreign and Afghan staff out of Kabul amid fears of reprisals after the Taliban's takeover of power.

Afghanistan News: Taliban Enter News Network's Compound, Take Weapons | Afghanistan's Tolo News reported that armed Taliban entered the network's Kabul compound on Monday and collected government-issued weapons before fleeing with 'assurances' that the premises would remain'safe,' according to the network's official Twitter account.

Afghanistan Taliban News: Iran's Raisi Says US 'Defeat' in Afghanistan a Chance for Lasting Peace | Iran's new ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday said that the "defeat" of the United States in Afghanistan must usher in a durable peace in the neighbouring war-wracked country. "The military defeat and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan should offer an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in that country," Raisi said, according to a statement published by the presidency, after Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital Kabul.

Afghanistan News: Flights from Kabul Land in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan | On Sunday evening, 18 passenger flights from Kabul landed in Tajikistan and 28 in Uzbekistan's Termez city, TOLO news quoted sources as saying. Most passengers were airport workers, according to reports. In Tajikistan, they were greeted by the Afghan ambassador Zahir Aghbar.

Afghanistan News: Russia in Contact With Taliban | Russia is in contact with Taliban officials via its embassy in Kabul, President Vladimir Putin's special representative on Afghanistan said on Monday, a day after the Afghan government collapsed and the capital fell to the Islamist insurgent group. "They are talking in Kabul. All contacts are being made there at the moment. The embassy is dealing with this," the representative, Zamir Kabulov, told Reuters by telephone in an interview. The contact began when the Taliban deployed guards to the Russian embassy after the insurgents captured Kabul. "It went absolutely calmly amd without incident. They (the Taliban) came and took it (the embassy) under guard," he said.

Afghanistan News: 80 People Trapped in a Gurudwara in Kabul | About 80 people are trapped in a gurdwara in Kabul, Afghanistan, CNN-News18 reports. Afghan National Sanmeet Singh arrived at the Afghan Embassy to seek help, and is asking the Indian government to evacuate Indians from there.

Afghanistan News: IIT Bombay on Afghan Students | Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay says they have 11 Afghani students, of whom two are on the campus. Nine others have enrolled for the course, but because of pandemic are studying from Afghanistan. They are trying to make arrangements to get them to India for their safety.

Afghanistan News: Germany Slams US on Withdrawal Decision as Taliban Take Over | German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday the decision taken by the United States on withdrawing troops was partly due to the country's 'domestic politics', criticising the move as Taliban lay seige on the country. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had earlier fled the country.

Afghanistan News: Malala Yousafzai Says 'Deeply Worried' for Women, Minorities | Shocked at the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has said she is "deeply worried" for women, minorities and human rights advocates living in the strife-torn country. The 24-year-old rights activist, who was shot in the head by Taliban militants in 2012 in Pakistan's Swat region for her campaign for the education of girls, urged global and regional powers to call for an immediate ceasefire and provide help to civilians in Afghanistan. Read more

Afghanistan News: Russia says President Ashraf Ghani Fled With Cars and Helicopter Full of Cash | Russia's embassy in Kabul said on Monday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash and had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in, the RIA news agency reported. Ghani, whose current whereabouts are unknown, said he left Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul virtually unopposed. He said he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

As Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul on Monday after a swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, shocking visuals emerged of thousands of people mobbing the city's airport in a bid to flee the group's…

Urge @DrSJaishankar , MEA, GoI, to arrange for immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the #Taliban takeover. My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation. @MEAIndia

Afghanistan News: Punjab CM Asks Centre to Evacuate Sikhs | Amid the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Punjab's chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh urged External affairs minister S Jaishankar to arrange for the immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs.

Stocks Mostly Down as China Recovery Weakens, on Afghan Fallout | Stock markets mostly retreated on Monday as weak Chinese economic data, fears of a resurgent coronavirus and the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan gnawed at investor sentiment. Europe's main equity indices were lower after widespread falls across Asia. Oil prices were down more than 1.0 percent, while the dollar mostly firmed against its main rivals.

Afghanistan News: Kabul's Former 'Green Zone' Abandoned | Kabul's former diplomatic quarter fell silent on Monday as foreign missions were moved to the airport, leaving Taliban patrols in control of the fortified zone of concrete blast walls and checkpoints known as the Green Zone. With police and security contractors who once guarded the embassies in the Wazir Akbar Khan district now gone, some motorists were forced to get out of their cars and lift security barriers themselves before driving through.

Afghanistan Taliban News: Indian Air Force Flight Lands in Kabul | A special flight operated by the Indian Air Force just landed in Kabul to bring back stranded Indians, including embassy staff, the Hindustan Times has reported. Even though civilian flights are prohibited in Afghanistan, US forces stationed at the Kabul airport continue to assist in military evacuations.

Five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, and videos emerged of people dropping from the skies, and some clinging to flight wings as people tried to desperately flee a day after…

‣ Sullivan says Biden faced “bad choices” on the subject. The president ultimately opted to bring U.S. troops home and leave the Afghans to fight for themselves. He says “it’s heartbreaking” to see what’s happening in Kabul but that Biden “stands by” his decision. Sullivan spoke Monday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and NBC’s “Today.”

‣ He added that the “worst-case scenario” for the U.S. would be to send thousands of troops to fight in a civil war when the Afghan army “wasn’t prepared to fight itself."

‣ Sullivan said Monday that President Joe Biden didn’t want the U.S. to enter a “third decade of conflict” in Afghanistan and believed it was time for the Afghan army to defend the country two decades after billions of dollars of investment and training by the U.S. But Sullivan said, “we could not give them the will and ultimately they decided that they would not fight for Kabul.”

Afghanistan News: Joe Biden 'Stands By' His Decision | U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the failure of the Afghan military is to blame for the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan.

IAF Plane Lands in Afghanistan's Kabul to Bring Back Stranded Indians, Including Embassy Staff | The Indian Air Force (IAF) has operated a special flight which just landed in Afghanistan’s Kabul to evacuate stranded Indians, including embassy staff and their families. Kabul has been gripped by fear and panic after Taliban fighters entered the Afghan capital city on Sunday. People familiar with the development said the government will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at any risk and plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation. Read more

UNSC Meet on Afghanistan Today | lndia will invite secratary general Antonio Gurerres to brief the UN Security council on the developments in Afghanistan. After the briefing, the floor will be open to members to make their statements. Countries will voice individually their concern. A resolution or a Presidential statement (as an outcome document) is unlikely.

Afghanistan News: Taliban Asks Govt Staff to Return to Work, Says Report | According to Afghan news portal Ariana, the Taliban have asked government staff to return to work. “No Afghan citizen should worry about anyone who served in the previous government, and we will serve in our homeland,” said Hanafi, Ariana reported.

Afghanistan Newss: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Says Afghans Have Broken 'Shackles of Slavery' | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday seemed to endorse the Taliban taking over Kabul by saying that Afghanistan has broken the "shackles of slavery" in the neighbouring war-torn country. The longstanding war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Kabul before entering the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to flee the country.

Afghanistan News: Germany Says US Troop Withdrawal 'Biggest NATO Debacle' | The withdrawal of Western troops from Afghanistan is the "biggest NATO debacle" since the founding of the alliance, the head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party said Monday. With the Taliban sweeping to power after NATO troops withdrew, CDU party chief Armin Laschet said: "It is evident that this engagement of the international community was not successful. It is the biggest debacle that NATO has suffered since its founding, and we're standing before an epochal change."

Afghanistan News: Hamas congratulates Taliban | The Islamic militant group Hamas has congratulated the Taliban for their swift takeover of Afghanistan and the end to the United States’ 20-year presence in the country. In a statement on Monday, Hamas welcomed “the defeat of the American occupation on all Afghan land” and praised what it said was the Taliban’s “courageous leadership on this victory, which was the culmination of its long struggle over the past 20 years.” Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel’s existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election. Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and the European Union. It wished the people of Afghanistan future success and said the ouster of the American troops proves “that the resistance of the peoples, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, is due for victory.”

The UN Security Council, under the Presidency of India, will meet again today around 7:30 pm to discuss the grim situation in Afghanistan after Taliban’s takeover. The move comes after Russia said that it was working with other countries to hold a discussion on complete military takeover of the country by insurgents. Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, Britain, France, and China. It remains unclear how the Taliban would be regarded by the United Nations should the movement declare itself the legitimate power.

Taliban takeover has plunged Afghanistan’s future into uncertainty with several countries trying to fly out their natives, while residents rush to Kabul airport in hope of leaving the country. UK’s defence secretary B Wallace has said that their country is targeting 1,200-1,500 evacuations a day and there are plans in place to ‘keep planes flowing’. Air India meanwhile confirmed that the Afghan airspace has been shut amid chaos at the airport and commercial flights have been suspended.

As president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh said that he was in “his soil and with the people; for a cause and purpose”. He added that opposing “Pakistan-backed oppression and brutal dictatorship” is their legitimacy. UK prime minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, said that UK is working with its partners to send a clear message through NATO meet on Friday that “nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban”.

Sources told News18 that the situation in the war-torn country is “extremely bad” and posts have been deployed by Taliban. “Roads towards airport almost closed,” a source said. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul airport as people tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban retook the country in little more than a week. This came after US President Joe Biden began the final withdrawal of troops, closing America’s longest war.

A visibly upset woman, who arrived in Delhi on Monday from the war-torn nation, said that the Taliban are going to kill them. “I can’t believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights,” she said.

The United States led more than 65 nations in urging the resurgent Taliban to let Afghans leave the country, warning of accountability for any abuses. “The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter as the State Department released a statement signed by its close allies. “Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life,” the joint statement said.

The country also lowered the flag on its embassy in Kabul and has relocated almost all staff to the airport, where US forces are taking over air traffic control, officials said Sunday. “We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights,” the Pentagon and State Department said in a joint statement.

