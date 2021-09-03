Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Taliban Unlikely to Form Govt Today, Most Leaders in Kandahar, Not Done with Negotiations Yet, Say Sources

Asked about further talks with the Taliban, Bagchi said, “It’s not a matter of yes and no. Our aim is that Afghanistan’s land should not be used for terror activity of any kind.”

The United Nations said it had restarted humanitarian flights to parts of the country, linking the Pakistani capital Islamabad with Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south.

A Taliban spokesman tweeted early Friday that China’s foreign ministry had promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to “beef up” relations and humanitarian assistance.

Western Union and Moneygram said they were resuming money transfers, which many Afghans rely on from relatives abroad to survive, and Qatar said it was working to reopen the airport in Kabul — a lifeline for aid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here