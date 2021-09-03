Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Taliban Unlikely to Form Govt Today, Most Leaders in Kandahar, Not Done with Negotiations Yet, Say Sources

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The Taliban are unlikely to form government today as most of their leaders are still in Kandahar and their negotiation is yet not complete, sources told News18 amid reports that the insurgent group may announce government formation after Friday prayers. The Taliban are already preparing to name Haibatullah Akhundzada as its supreme leader.
This comes days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war. The new regime will be formed under intense international scrutiny over its vow to rule Afghanistan with greater tolerance, especially on women’s rights. India, which had established its first formal contact with the Taliban on Tuesday, has said that it is not aware of any details or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover.
In a routine ministry of external affairs press briefing, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are not aware of any details or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan. I have no update on our meeting (with Taliban).” Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met the head of Taliban’s political office, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha at the Indian mission on Tuesday.
China to Keep Embassy in Afghanistan, Increase Aid, Says Taliban | A Taliban spokesman said Friday that China has promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to increase humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged country. Abdul Salam Hanafi, a member of the Islamist group’s political office in Doha, Qatar, “held a phone conversation with Wu Jianghao, Deputy Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China," spokesman Suhail Shaheen tweeted. “The Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister said that they would maintain their embassy in Kabul, adding our relations would beef up as compared to the past. Afghanistan can play an important role in security and development of the region," he said.
Even before he became POTUS, former President Donald Trump viewed the war in Afghanistan as a "complete waste".
Taliban May Announce New Government In Afghanistan Today | The Taliban were expected to form a government as early as Friday with the new regime under intense international scrutiny over its vow to rule Afghanistan with greater tolerance, especially on women’s rights. The announcement of a new administration could be made after Friday afternoon prayers, two Taliban sources told AFP, as the Islamists shift gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war.
1st Afghan Refugee Since Taliban Takeover Arrives in Utah | As a member of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan, Azim Kakaie would have had no access to higher education under the Taliban. Instead, over the past two decades he turned a love for aviation into an air-traffic control job in Kabul, he said Thursday. Kakaie was working at the airport as the swift takeover by the Taliban engulfed Kabul last week. He had to board an evacuation plane before his family could join him. This week he became the first Afghan refugee to arrive in Utah since the withdrawal of U.S. troops. I had to abandon everything that I had made in 34 years of my life. Start from zero, he said.
Pakistan Urges International Effort to Help Afghanistan | Pakistan is urging the international community to adopt a three-pronged approach to Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover: quickly deliver aid to 14 million people facing a hunger crisis, promote an inclusive government, and work with the Taliban to attack all terrorist groups in the country. Pakistans ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, laid out his governments vision for a future international role in Afghanistan in an Associated Press interview on Thursday, saying Pakistan has been in contact with regional countries and the broader global community on working together on the three priorities.
Taliban Feel 'Betrayed' by US as Troops Disabled Choppers, Aircraft Before Leaving | The Taliban fighters exploded in joy as US forces left Afghanistan. They marched on the tarmac of Kabul airport, the western soldiers’ last foothold until August 31, and even fired in the air to express their joy. But, just a few days later, everything has changed. According to Al Jazeera, the Taliban have stated that they “felt betrayed" since Americans destroyed military helicopters and planes before leaving Kabul.
'Recognising' the Taliban: Tricky for the World | Even before he became POTUS, former President Donald Trump viewed the war in Afghanistan as a "complete waste". His poll campaign to the Presidency in 2016 promised that US troops would return and American money would not be wasted in the war-ravaged country. So, a year before the next election in 2020, his administration stepped up efforts to fulfill the poll promise of closing the 'endless war'. As a result, US started direct negotiations with the Taliban – the same group who on the ground were continuing to attack NATO forces.
Asked about further talks with the Taliban, Bagchi said, “It’s not a matter of yes and no. Our aim is that Afghanistan’s land should not be used for terror activity of any kind.”
The United Nations said it had restarted humanitarian flights to parts of the country, linking the Pakistani capital Islamabad with Mazar-i-Sharif in northern Afghanistan and Kandahar in the south.
A Taliban spokesman tweeted early Friday that China’s foreign ministry had promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and to “beef up” relations and humanitarian assistance.
Western Union and Moneygram said they were resuming money transfers, which many Afghans rely on from relatives abroad to survive, and Qatar said it was working to reopen the airport in Kabul — a lifeline for aid.
