Afghanistan LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Taliban's Next Move as it Defers Plan for 9/11 Anniv; Did US Target Own Aid Worker in Last Strike?

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on Taliban’s move today as world watches their next step after postponing the decision to inaugurate their newly-appointed interim government in Afghanistan on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Sources had told News18 that the insurgent group is under tremendous pressure from its allies. A Taliban source told CNN News18: “We have postponed the ceremony to unknown time and date.” The move to defer the chosen date came hours after Russia told the Doha peace negotiation team that it will not participate in the inauguration event if it is held on the 9/11 anniversary.
Meanwhile, a video analysis shows the United States may have mistakenly targeted an aid worker rather than Islamic State fighters in its final strike in Afghanistan which killed 10 civilians, The New York Times said Friday. The Pentagon has said it disrupted a new attack planned by the Islamic State extremist group through a Reaper drone strike on August 29 — the day before US troops ended their 20-year mission and following a devastating attack outside the airport where vast crowds rushed to leave the victorious Taliban.
But Kabul resident Aimal Ahmadi earlier told AFP that the strike killed 10 civilians including his small daughter, nephews, nieces and his brother Ezmarai Ahmadi, who was driving the car that was struck after he parked. The New York Times, analyzing security camera footage, said the US military may have been seeing the slain Ahmadi and a colleague loading canisters of water, which was in short supply after the collapse of the Western-backed government, and picking up a laptop for his boss.
Afghan journalists Neamatullah Naqdi, 28, and Taqi Daryabi, 22, pose for a portrait at Etilaat Roz daily office in Kabul. The reporters were detained and beaten by Taliban forces after covering a women's protest in Kabul. The U.N. human rights office said incidents of Taliban violence against protesters and journalists is increasing.
UN Raises Alarm on Taliban Crackdown on Dissent, Journalists | The United Nations sounded the alarm over Taliban crackdowns on peaceful protests, many of them by women demanding equal rights, and journalists covering such events. In one case, two Afghan video journalists were beaten with iron rods. Tagi Daryabi said he and a colleague were covering a protest earlier this week by women demanding their rights from Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers. Taliban fighters stopped the two journalists, bound their hands and dragged them away to a police station in Kabul’s District Three.
32 more US citizens, permanent residents leave Afghanistan, the White House says
Indonesia, Australia Urge Taliban to Respect Rights of Women | The foreign minister of Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, urged the Taliban on Thursday to respect the rights of women and not allow Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for extremist activities. Retno Marsudi made the comments after meeting with Australia’s foreign and defense ministers, who are visiting Jakarta to bolster security ties.
Ezmarai Ahmadi was an electrical engineer for the California-based aid and lobbying group Nutrition and Education International and himself was among thousands of Afghans who had applied for resettlement in the United States, relatives said. US officials say that a larger blast took place after the drone strike, showing that there were explosives in the vehicle.
But the New York Times investigation said there was no evidence of a second explosion, with only one dent on a nearby gate and no clear signs of an additional blast such as blown-out walls. Aimal Ahmadi earlier told AFP that 10 civilians were killed. US officials have acknowledged three civilian deaths but argued that the hit prevented another deadly attack.
Commenting on the report, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that US Central Command “continues to assess” the strike but that “no other military works harder than we do to prevent civilian casualties.”
The New York Times noted that a rocket attack the following morning, claimed by the Islamic State group, was carried out from a Toyota Corolla similar to Ahmadi’s. More than 71,000 Afghan and Pakistani civilians have died directly from the war launched by the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks, with casualties rising dramatically after then president Donald Trump relaxed rules of engagement in 2017, according to a Brown University study in April.
