Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Only God Will Evacuate My Soul from Here, Says VP as He Resists Taliban; Group 'Threatens' US

“I really want the UN and all countries to help Afghanistan.. because the Taliban are the same as they were 20 years ago,” she said. “If you see Afghanistan now, it’s all men, there are no women because they don’t accept woman as part of society.”

After a nerve-wracking escape, she and her husband Ramesh, who plays for Afghanistan’s national basketball team, landed at an airbase just outside Madrid on Friday and are now starting a new life in Bilbao.

Thousands of troops have poured back into the country to oversee the chaotic airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport, and pressure is mounting on US President Joe Biden to extend an August 31 deadline for full withdrawal.

Biden and his Group of Seven counterparts — several of whom are pushing him to leave soldiers at the airport to keep it open — will meet Tuesday, with coordination on Afghanistan and how to handle the hardline Islamist Taliban atop the agenda.

“The goal is to get as many people out as fast as possible,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday. “The focus is on trying to do this as best we can, by the end of the month.”

