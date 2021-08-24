Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Only God Will Evacuate My Soul from Here, Says VP as He Resists Taliban; Group 'Threatens' US

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Only God will one day evacuate my soul from here but still my remains will reunite with the soil, Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh said as experts believe that the Panjshir Valley, which is the final major centre of resistance to the Taliban, may fall too. “The resistance for the moment is just verbal because the Taliban have not yet tried to enter the Panjshir,” Afghan specialist Gilles Dorronsoro from Sorbonne University in Paris told AFP.
Saleh, a key powerbroker under the Western-backed governments of the last two decades, and Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, have both taken refuge in the area and called for an uprising against the Taliban. The insurgent group has warned that there would be “consequences” if the United States and its allies try to remain in Afghanistan beyond next week, as Washington ramped up its efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people desperate to flee.
Meanwhile, Nilofar Bayat, captain of Afghanistan’s wheelchair basketball team and a women’s rights activist, fled for her life when the Taliban took over, seeking safety in Spain where she hopes to soon be back on the court. Speaking to reporters in the northern city of Bilbao just days after arriving on a Spanish military plane, this 28-year-old athlete spoke of her shock at how quickly the Taliban swept into the capital Kabul and of her struggle to get out.
78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals, are onboard the flight enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe.
#WATCH | Passengers evacuated from Kabul, who are onboard an Air India Dushanbe-Delhi flight, chant "Jo bole so nihal Sat Sri Akal" and "Waheguru ji ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji ki Fateh".— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021
(Video Source: MEA Spox) pic.twitter.com/6GmteO7W9r
India Evacuating 78, Including 25 Indians from Kabul: MEA | Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that India is evacuating 78 passengers including 25 Indian nationals from Afghanistan.
Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 24, 2021
AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an @IAF_MCC aircraft.@IndEmbDushanbe pic.twitter.com/BcIWLzSLrL
Taliban Warn of 'Consequences' as US Ramps up Evacuation | The Taliban warned Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies try to remain in Afghanistan beyond next week, as Washington ramped up its efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people desperate to flee. Thousands of troops have poured back into the country to oversee the chaotic airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport, and pressure is mounting on US President Joe Biden to extend an August 31 deadline for full withdrawal.
A total of approximately 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan today. 15 US military flights carried approximately 6,660 evacuees, and 34 coalition flights carried 4,300 people: White House
Update: Between 3 AM and 3 PM ET today, a total of approximately 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul. 15 U.S. military flights carried approximately 6,660 evacuees, and 34 coalition flights carried 4,300 people.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 23, 2021
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has stoked a massive exodus of Afghans, who have been desperately trying to flee the country to escape the spiralling violence perpetrated by the fundamentalist…
Biden Expected to Decide Within 24 Hours on Afghan Evacuation Deadline | With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul's airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety. Biden warned on Sunday that the evacuation was going to be "hard and painful" and a lot could still go wrong. U.S. troops might stay beyond Biden's Aug. 31 deadline to oversee the evacuation, he said.
Taliban Will Be Judged by Deeds, Not Words, Says Boris Johnson | The Taliban will be judged by its deeds rather than words, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday ahead of chairing an emergency G7 virtual meet to coordinate international response to the Afghan crisis. Downing Street said that during the meeting Tuesday, the UK PM will call on the Group of Seven leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States to continue to stand by the Afghan people and step up support for refugees and humanitarian aid.
US House Intel Panel Chair Says Afghan Evacuation Not Likely Done by Aug. 31 | U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters on Monday after a briefing by intelligence officials, said he thinks it is very unlikely the evacuation of Afghanistan will be completed by a Aug. 31 deadline. "I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.
British Govt to Discuss Criminalising Entering Afghanistan | The British government will discuss proposals to blacklist Afghanistan, which would allow its authorities to jail people for up to 10 years if they were proven to have visited the outlawed territory, The Telegraph newspaper reported. "We're looking at every option available at this stage about how we proceed in the future. This is one of the options", the newspaper quoted a source as saying. The proposals will be discussed later this week.
US in Talks with Taliban on Daily Basis, Says NSA Sullivan | The United States is in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through political and security channels, and is also consulting allies and partners on the ongoing evacuation progress from the Kabul airport, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday. He, however, reiterated the US does not trust the Taliban. "We are in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through both political and security channels. I'm not going to get into the details of those discussions here, to protect those discussions, which are covering a wide range of issues," Sullivan told reporters at a White House news conference.
“I really want the UN and all countries to help Afghanistan.. because the Taliban are the same as they were 20 years ago,” she said. “If you see Afghanistan now, it’s all men, there are no women because they don’t accept woman as part of society.”
After a nerve-wracking escape, she and her husband Ramesh, who plays for Afghanistan’s national basketball team, landed at an airbase just outside Madrid on Friday and are now starting a new life in Bilbao.
Biden and his Group of Seven counterparts — several of whom are pushing him to leave soldiers at the airport to keep it open — will meet Tuesday, with coordination on Afghanistan and how to handle the hardline Islamist Taliban atop the agenda.
“The goal is to get as many people out as fast as possible,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday. “The focus is on trying to do this as best we can, by the end of the month.”
