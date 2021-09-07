Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Will be Going Back into Afghanistan, Says US Senator as Taliban Threatens Against Rebellion

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Fahim Dashti, a well-known journalist and spokesperson for the Resistance Front, was killed during a clash in Panjshir province late on Monday, according to local TOLO News. The report quoted the National Resistance Front officials as saying that he was targeted by Pakistan Air Force drones in Anaba district of the province — a claim rejected by the Taliban. Fahim Dashti held various jobs over his career including media adviser, a member of the Afghanistan Journalist Federation, managing director of Subh-e-Kabul weekly magazine, and as head of the Afghanistan National Journalists Union, TOLO News stated.
The Taliban on Monday claimed total control over Afghanistan, saying they had won the key battle for the Panjshir Valley, the last remaining holdout of resistance against their rule. Following their lightning-fast victory in mid-August over the former Afghan government’s security forces and the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war, the Taliban turned to fighting the forces defending the mountainous Panjshir Valley.
As the Islamist hardliners claimed victory, their chief spokesman warned against any further attempts to rise up against their rule while urging former members of the security forces to join their regime’s ranks. “With this victory, our country is completely taken out of the quagmire of war,” chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. “Anyone who tries to start an insurgency will be hit hard. We will not allow another,” he later added at a press conference in Kabul.
Afghan Art Activist Defiant as Taliban Erase Kabul Murals | Afghan activist Omaid Sharifi's art collective spent seven years transforming stretches of Kabul's labyrinthine concrete blast walls with colourful murals -- then the Taliban marched in. Within weeks of the Islamists taking the capital, many of the street art pieces have been painted over, replaced by drab propaganda slogans as the Taliban reimpose their austere vision on Afghanistan. The images of workers rolling white paint over the art were deeply foreboding for Sharifi, whose ArtLords collective has created more than 2,200 murals across the country since 2014.
China Skirts Answer to Question On Taliban Invite to New Afghan Govt Ceremony | The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not reply on Monday to a media report alleging that the Taliban has invited China, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Qatar to Afghanistan‘s new government formation ceremony. China is already coordinating its changing Afghanistan policy with its all-weather allies Pakistan and Russia, both of which share Afghanistan’s borders. Beijing, which has kept its Embassy open in Kabul along with Pakistan and Russia, is awaiting the formation of a government by the Taliban to decide on recognising it amidst firm indications by the US, the UK and other western countries that they will not be in a hurry to endorse the new government in Kabul.
Afghan Universities Deserted as Taliban Impose New Rules | Universities in Kabul were almost empty on the first day of the Afghan school year, as professors and students wrestled with the Taliban's restrictive new rules for the classroom. The Taliban have promised a softer rule than during their first stint in power from 1996-2001, when women's freedoms in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed and they were banned from higher education.
READ | After ISI Chief's Visit, Taliban Says 'Won't Allow Pakistan to Interfere in Internal Affairs'
Taliban Likely to Announce Govt Within 24 Hours | According to top sources in the Taliban, they may announce their government within the next 24 hours. The development comes after the group claim to have taken control of Panjshir, along with reports indicating that deposed Vice President Amrullah Saleh has fled to Tajikistan. However, Ahmad Massoud, one of the leaders of the National Resistance Force (NRF), says Panjshir is continuing its fight.
Zabiullah to be Spokesperson for Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund | Zabiullah Mujjahidin, who briefs the media on any development in the country since the takeover, will be the spokesperson for Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund. The sources further said Siraj Judin Haqqani will be new Interior Minister of Afghanistan and will nominate all Governors. The sources had told CNN-News18 earlier that the aim of Pakistan ISI Chief Hamid Faiz’s Kabul visit is to get the Haqqanis in the running to revamp the Afghan army which is in compete disarray after Taliban’s takeover.
Taliban Finalise its Leadership; Hasan Akhund to be Head of State | After days of struggling to pick names and form a government in Afghanistan, the Taliban have almost finalised its leadership. Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be the head of state and Mullah Baradar Akhund and Mullah Abdus Salam to be his two deputies. Top sources told CNN-News18 that Mulla Aukhandzad has nominated Hasan Akhund for the post.
The Taliban published a video of their flag being raised over the governor’s house in Panjshir — underscoring a historic win that has seen the anti-Taliban bastion defeated for the first time during 40 years of conflict. It remained in the hands of resistance fighters during Soviet rule, a subsequent civil war and the Taliban’s first regime of the late 1990s.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) in Panjshir — made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces — on Sunday acknowledged suffering major battlefield losses and called for a ceasefire. But on Monday the group said in a tweet that its fighters were still present in “strategic positions” in the valley.
The NRF includes local fighters loyal to Ahmad Massoud — the son of the famous anti-Soviet and anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud — as well as remnants of the Afghan military that retreated to the Panjshir Valley.
As Taliban fighters amassed in the valley, Massoud on Monday called on Afghans in and out of the country to “rise up in resistance”.
Taliban Government
The Taliban are yet to finalise their new regime after rolling into the capital Kabul three weeks ago at a speed that analysts say likely surprised even the militants themselves.
As they undertake a mammoth transition into overseeing key institutions and cities of hundreds of thousands of people, Mujahid said an interim government would first be announced, allowing for later changes.
“Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on the technical issues,” he said at a press conference.
Afghanistan’s new rulers have pledged to be more “inclusive” than during their first stint in power, with a government that represents Afghanistan’s complex ethnic makeup — though women are unlikely to be included at the top levels.
Women’s freedoms in Afghanistan were sharply curtailed under the Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule. This time, women will be allowed to attend university as long as classes are segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain, the Taliban’s education authority said in a lengthy document issued on Sunday.
But female students must wear an abaya (robe) and niqab (face-veil), as opposed to the even more conservative burqa mandatory under the previous Taliban regime.
However, some universities in Kabul remained closed on Monday and those that did open saw a drastic fall in the number of students — some who complied with the new rules, and others who resisted.
Afghans are also facing a host of other challenges, including looming financial and humanitarian crises, although the Taliban on Sunday pledged to guarantee the safety of humanitarian workers and aid access in a meeting with the UN humanitarian chief.
Flurry of Diplomacy
The international community is coming to terms with the new Taliban regime with a flurry of diplomacy. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Monday in Qatar, a key player in the Afghan saga.
Qatar, which hosts a major US military base, has been the gateway for 55,000 people airlifted out of Afghanistan, nearly half the total evacuated by US-led forces after the Taliban takeover.
Shortly before Blinken’s landing, an official disclosed that four Americans had left Afghanistan by land to an undisclosed neighbouring country with Taliban knowledge, in the first departures arranged by Washington since its chaotic military pullout.
Blinken will also speak to the Qataris about efforts alongside Turkey to reopen Kabul’s airport, which is necessary for flying in humanitarian aid and evacuating remaining Afghans.
Blinken will then head Wednesday to the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, a temporary home for thousands of Afghans moving to the United States, from which he will hold a virtual 20-nation ministerial meeting on the crisis alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday pledged to “do everything we can to ensure” safe passage out of Afghanistan for over 300 Afghans eligible for relocation for their work with British forces but who were left behind in the evacuation efforts.
