Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Have Dialogue with Taliban & 'Avoid Millions of Deaths, Says UN Chief; Hurriyat 'Expresses Hope' on New Afghan Govt

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded with the international community, during an interview with AFP Thursday to maintain a dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan, warning that an “economic collapse” with possibly millions dying must be avoided. “We must maintain a dialogue with the Taliban, where we affirm our principles directly — a dialogue with a feeling of solidarity with the Afghan people,” he said. “Our duty is to extend our solidarity to a people who suffer greatly, where millions and millions risk dying of hunger,” Guterres added.
Meanwhile, the Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday expressed hope that the formation of the new government in Afghanistan will put an end to four decades of conflict and uncertainty in the country. The Hurriyat said the amalgam understands that no two conflict regions are the same and the differences between Afghanistan and Kashmir are well-known. However, “we in Kashmir can surely empathise with the common people of the country who also have been living in a state of acute uncertainty for 40 years”, it said.
The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1. It took over Kabul on August 15 and on Tuesday, unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.
Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday called on the international community not to make humanitarian aid to Afghanistan conditional on political developments under the new Taliban government.
Taliban has Banned Women's Sports in Afghanistan | Australia's SBS TV has quoted a Taliban spokesperson as saying that women's sports — and women's cricket specifically — will be banned by his group in Afghanistan. “In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this," the network quoted Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, as saying. “It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed.”
UN chief tells AFP he fears an Afghanistan-like situation in the Sahel
UN Chief Calls for 'Dialogue' with the Taliban, Fears for the Sahel | UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded for nations to continue dialogue with the Taliban, during an interview with AFP Thursday, as he expressed fears that the hardline Islamists' return to power in Afghanistan could embolden jihadists in the Sahel. "We must maintain a dialogue with the Taliban, where we affirm our principles directly -- a dialogue with a feeling of solidarity with the Afghan people," he said.
Fallen Afghan Government's Envoy Urges UN Pressure on Taliban | Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Nations, part of the Western-backed government that crumbled last month, urged the world body to enforce sanctions on the Taliban whom he accused of possible war crimes. Ghulam Isaczai, a US-educated former UN official who was part of ousted president Ashraf Ghani's cabinet, remains the representative of Afghanistan at the world body despite the victorious Taliban's announcement Tuesday of a government. Addressing a Security Council session on his country, Isaczai urged nations not to recognize a Taliban government and to enforce existing UN sanctions on leaders named in the interim cabinet, including restrictions on their international travel.
Indonesia, Australia Urge Taliban to Respect Rights of Women | The foreign minister of Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, urged the Taliban on Thursday to respect the rights of women and not allow Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for extremist activities. Retno Marsudi made the comments after meeting with Australia’s foreign and defense ministers, who are visiting Jakarta to bolster security ties.
Taliban Decrees End to Unapproved Demonstrations | The interior ministry of the new Taliban government is seeking to end protests in Afghanistan after days of demonstrations that have brought heavy-handed assaults on protesters. The minister has issued an order to end all protests in the country — unless demonstrators get prior permission, including approval of slogans and banners.
The UN chief said there were “no guarantees” about what might come out of talks but that discussions are a must “if we want Afghanistan not to be a center of terrorism, if we want women and girls to not lose all the rights acquired during the previous period, if we want different ethnic groups to be able to feel represented.”
“Until now, in the discussions that we have had, there is at least a receptivity to talk,” added Guterres, who does not rule out going to Afghanistan one day if conditions are right.
What the UN wishes is “an inclusive government,” where all components of Afghan society are represented, and “this first preliminary government” announced a few days ago “does not give that impression,” he added, regretfully.
