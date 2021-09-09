Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Taliban Wants Protesters to Seek 'Permission 24 Hrs Before Stir'; Jaishankar Part of US' Afghanistan Meet

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: US secretary of state Antony Blinken, who a day ago said that Taliban legitimacy will have to be ‘earned’, held a conference on Afghanistan crisis with more than 20 allies and partners. External Affairs minister S Jaishankar was also a part of the meeting. The Union minister informed that he stressed on the resumption of travel out of Kabul and said that Taliban must live up to its declarations. “Use of Afghan soil to promote terrorism in any manner by any country is unacceptable,” he added. Pakistan’s FM Qureshi was also a part of the meeting, while China, Iran and Russia did not participate
Sources told News18 that at the Afghanistan Conference, most of the countries were not happy with the Taliban government for reason that they felt it is not an “inclusive government”. However, they shall wait to see if any changes are made in future to make it look inclusive, sources added. This comes as Taliban has issued a new diktat for protesters to “seek permit” from the Ministry of Justice and the security agencies at least 24 hours before holding a demonstrations. “The Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan informs all that until the entire legal process is completed, no one should protest and cause concern to the citizens. The demonstrations must be legal,” the Taliban said in a release in Persian that was translated into English.
It said that for the last several days they have been observing that in Kabul and a number of other provinces, a number of people have taken to the streets “under the pretext demonstrations”, disrupting security and normal life, and harassing civilians. The government advised people not to “start any demonstrations under any name or title for the time-being”. “It is also possible that some security officers will threaten the protesters. In case of violence, the perpetrators of each incident are responsible and will face serious legal action,” the Taliban said in the release.
READ | Decoding Pakistan ISI Chief Faiz Hameed's Kabul Visit Ahead of Afghan Govt Formation
The Taliban, who took control of Afghanistan in just 10 days in August in its lightning blitz, on September 7 declared an interim government after Pakistan’s intelligence chief Lt General Faiz Hameed…
Evacuees Plead for Action: 'We Are in Some Kind of Jail' | The Americans trying to evacuate hundreds of Afghans and American citizens — including one Afghan who worked as a U.S. military translator and says he is anticipating his beheading by the Taliban — pleaded for action from the Biden administration to get the would-be evacuees aboard charter flights that are standing by to fly them from Afghanistan. “Unfortunately we are left behind now," the former translator said quietly in the pre-dawn darkness Wednesday in Afghanistan. “No one heard our voice.”
World Wary of Taliban Government as Afghans Urge Action on Rights and Economy | Foreign countries greeted the makeup of the new government in Afghanistan with caution and dismay on Wednesday after the Taliban appointed hardline veteran figures to top positions, including several with a U.S. bounty on their heads.
US Defense Secretary Postpones Visit to Saudi Arabia | US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is on a tour of the Gulf, has indefinitely postponed a visit to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said Wednesday, citing "scheduling issues." "The Secretary's trip to Saudi Arabia has been postponed due to scheduling issues. He looks forward to rescheduling at the soonest opportunity," a defense department official told AFP.
Elders Leader Tells UN Council to Protect Rights | Former Irish president Mary Robinson, who heads the group of prominent former leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, called on China and Russia especially to tell the Taliban that participation of women in Afghan society and the education of girls are “non-negotiable and must be respected.” Robinson recalled visiting Afghanistan in March 2002 as U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and being with the then minister of women’s affairs and other Afghan women who had been active before the Taliban ruled from 1996-2001 when they drafted a charter of women’s rights.
Taliban has Banned Women's Sports in Afghanistan | Australia's SBS TV has quoted a Taliban spokesperson as saying that women's sports — and women's cricket specifically — will be banned by his group in Afghanistan. “In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered. Islam does not allow women to be seen like this," the network quoted Ahmadullah Wasiq, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, as saying. “It is the media era, and there will be photos and videos, and then people watch it. Islam and the Islamic Emirate do not allow women to play cricket or play the kind of sports where they get exposed.”
Pak to Dispatch Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan; Hopes New Interim Govt will Work for Peace | Pakistan announced to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan and expressed hope that the new interim government in the country would work for peace while looking after the humanitarian needs of the people. Three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan. After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes, the Foreign Office said in a statement. Pakistan would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment, it said.
US doing 'everything in our power' to start charter flights from Afghanistan: Blinken
#UPDATE Blinken vowed to press the Taliban to allow charter flights out of Afghanistan after criticism the US administration was not doing enough to help those still strandedhttps://t.co/mMMXJzBUSY— AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 8, 2021
Fled Kabul to Save Six Million People in Afghan Capital: Ex-president Ashraf Ghani | Former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled to the UAE before the Taliban seized power last month, on Wednesday apologised to the people for leaving the country abruptly, saying he believed it was the "only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her six million people." Ghani, who has been criticised for leaving Afghans to an uncertain fate under the Taliban, also denied reports that he left Kabul with millions of dollars in cash from the treasury. "I owe the Afghan people an explanation for leaving Kabul abruptly on August 15 after Taliban unexpectedly enter the city. I left at the urging of the palace security who advised me that to remain risked setting off the same horrific street-to-street fighting the city had suffered during the Civil War of the 1990s," Ghani said in a statement that he shared on Twitter.
About 60,000 in Afghan Evacuation Brought to US | The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says about 60,000 people have arrived in the country since Aug. 17 from Afghanistan as part of the evacuation formally known as Operation Allies Welcome. DHS said in the latest updated released Wednesday that 17% of those arrivals are U.S. citizens and permanent residents who were in Afghanistan when the government there fell to the Taliban.
READ | 'Actions Over Words': How the World Reacted to Taliban's New Government in Afghanistan
The government announced by the Taliban in Afghanistan is anything but inclusive and the Afghan people will not accept a governing structure that excludes women and minorities, the country's envoy to…
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that the Taliban would have to earn legitimacy from the world, after talks with allies on how to present a united front to the hardline new government in Afghanistan.
“The Taliban seek international legitimacy. Any legitimacy — any support — will have to be earned,” Blinken told reporters at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, after leading a 20-nation ministerial virtual meeting on the Afghan crisis.
A senior State Department official said all countries were broadly on the same page on dealing with the Taliban caretaker government — including Pakistan, historically the insurgents’ ally.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here