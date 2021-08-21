Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Afghans Take Back 3 Dists After Killing 40 Talibans, Says Report; Women Demand Right to Work

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Afghanistan’s Pol-e-Hesar district, Deh Salah and Qasaan districts (in northern Baghlan province) have reportedly been taken back from the Taliban after the local residents claimed to have “killed 40 Taliban fighters and wounded 15 more”. The Taliban is yet to comment on the conflict, Khaama Press News Agency reported. It said that ever since the insurgents toppled all but Panjsher province, the fighters were engaged in their first armed conflict which erupted between them and the people uprising.
Tens of members of people armed uprising attacked the pol-e-Hesar district of northern Baghlan province and was cleared of the Taliban. Local residents while claim two other districts- Deh Salah and Qasaan- have also been taken back from the Taliban, the media report stated. It further said that former acting minister of defense, Bismillah Muhammadi who is now living in Panhsher province wrote on Twitter that the people uprising has recaptured pol-e-Hesar, Bano, and Deh Salah district of Baghlan province.
As Taliban said that they have begun discussing the formation of government, several Afghan women came out to demand their inclusion in government and non-government agencies. Those protesting say the Taliban cannot ignore the progress of women and their struggles over the past 20 years, TOLO News reported. “Afghan women fought and achieved these rights and these values,” Rahima Radmanesh, a women’s rights activist, was quoted as saying. Another activist was quoted: “We do not want an imposed government. It must be based on the will of the Afghan citizens.”
Two days after Kabul fell to the Taliban, India on Tuesday introduced a new category of electronic visas called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" to facilitate the grant of visas to Afghan nationals after reviewing the situation in the conflict-ridden country. The people cited above said India will continue to stand by those Afghan people who have supported India in various ways. Following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, thousands of people rushed to the airport in the Afghan capital in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.
Revenge Fears Grow in Afghanistan With Airlift Outcome Uncertain | Fears deepened on Friday that the Taliban are reneging on promises to pardon opponents and their families in Afghanistan, with thousands facing a challenge to flee the country as under-pressure US President Joe Biden said he cannot guarantee the final outcome of the chaotic airlift. Images of small children being carried by foreign soldiers have brought home the plight of tens of thousands of Afghans who fear life under the Islamist extremists and have been trying to get out since Sunday, when the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul.
The government's immediate priority is to evacuate the stranded Indians from Kabul and arrangements are being made in coordination with the US and other partner countries to bring them home. It is learnt that all back-up plans have been put into place to facilitate their return at the earliest. Amid fears of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a number of countries such as the UK, Canada, have already announced resettlement schemes for Afghan refugees while several others have agreed on providing temporary shelter to them.
India to Prioritise Granting Visas to Civil Society Members, Opinion Makers | In line with its historical ties with Afghan people, India will prioritise granting visas to civil society members, opinion makers, women activists, students and NGO workers from Afghanistan in view of the current situation in the country, people familiar with the development said on Friday. Afghan people feeling threatened or facing the fear of persecution and those who supported India in rolling out various welfare and development projects will also be given priority for grant of visas, they said.
Uzbekistan Sends 150 Afghan Refugees Back to Afghanistan | Uzbekistan's foreign ministry has sent 150 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan as per an agreement with the Taliban, Russian news agency TASS reported on Friday citing the ministry. The refugees had been given security guarantees, the ministry was quoted as saying.
Jaishankar Holds Talks with Qatari FM on Afghanistan Developments | External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on the latest developments in Afghanistan as he stopped over in Qatar's capital Doha on his way back home from a four-day visit to the US. Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks and Qatar has emerged as a crucial player in facilitating the Afghan peace process. The Taliban's political leaders have been residing in the Gulf country for years.
Hunger Spreading in Afghanistan: UN Food Agency | The UN food agency says it has been able to negotiate access with the Taliban to distribute aid in one provincial capital in Afghanistan but hasn't been able to resume food deliveries to three other provincial capitals it supplies. The World Food Program, headquartered in Rome, has said that some 14 million people are facing severe hunger in the nation of some 39 million.
Biden Again Defends US Pullout, West Struggles with Afghanistan Chaos | Western nations struggled on Friday to ramp up the pace ofevacuations from Afghanistan after reports of Taliban reprisals, as U.S. President Joe Biden insisted that the chaos following the American troop withdrawal had not diminished Washington's international credibility. Facing a torrent of criticism at home and abroad for his handling of the withdrawal and the subsequent swift Taliban takeover, Biden said every American who wanted to would be evacuated, and that about 18,000 people had been airlifted out since July.
Canada Would Consider Accepting Afghan Refugees on Behalf of US, Allies | Canada would consider taking in additional Afghan refugees on behalf of the United States or other allies if asked to do so, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said on Friday. "We should keep the door open to all possibilities," Mendicino said in an interview.
Though, the Taliban have previously said that they will grant women rights within the framework of Islamic law and women can work within the same framework in society, but they have not provided a definition of this Islamic framework, the report stated.
Images of small children being carried by foreign soldiers have reflected the plight of tens of thousands of Afghans who fear life under the Islamist extremists and have been trying to get out since Sunday, when the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul. Their rapid offensive shocked the United States and its foreign allies, who were just two weeks away from completing their withdrawal from the country.
Outside the airport’s concrete walls men, women and children crowd together in hope. A US soldier fired warning shots, and footage from the NGO Rise to Peace showed tear gas hanging in the air.
About 13,000 people have left on American military aircraft in less than a week, the White House said, but Biden cautioned that the US government does not know how many of its citizens are even in Afghanistan after 20 years of war.
