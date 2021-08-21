Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Afghans Take Back 3 Dists After Killing 40 Talibans, Says Report; Women Demand Right to Work

Though, the Taliban have previously said that they will grant women rights within the framework of Islamic law and women can work within the same framework in society, but they have not provided a definition of this Islamic framework, the report stated.

Images of small children being carried by foreign soldiers have reflected the plight of tens of thousands of Afghans who fear life under the Islamist extremists and have been trying to get out since Sunday, when the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul. Their rapid offensive shocked the United States and its foreign allies, who were just two weeks away from completing their withdrawal from the country.

Outside the airport’s concrete walls men, women and children crowd together in hope. A US soldier fired warning shots, and footage from the NGO Rise to Peace showed tear gas hanging in the air.

About 13,000 people have left on American military aircraft in less than a week, the White House said, but Biden cautioned that the US government does not know how many of its citizens are even in Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

