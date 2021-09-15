Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Indian-origin Man Abducted in Kabul; Taliban to Allow 400 Sports But 'No More Questions on Women'

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: A 50-year-old Indian-origin man, Bansri Lal Arendeh, has been abducted from his shop in the eleventh police district of Kabul, Indian World Forum president Puneet Singh Chandhok said. According to the information, Arendeh has a business of pharmaceutical products and was on his usual routine along with his staff when they were abducted around 8 am on Monday. While his staff managed to escape after being beaten mercilessly, Arendeh is still held hostage.
The 50-year-old man’s family lives in Faridabad near Delhi. Chandhok said that the local community is following up with the officials concerned and a case has been filed with local investigation agencies and various searches were done to locate him. The IWF president added that he has informed about the incident to Ministry of External Affairs and requested for their immediate intervention and assistance.
From swimming to soccer, running to horse riding, Afghanistan’s new sports chief said Tuesday that the Taliban will allow 400 sports — but declined to confirm if women can play a single one. “Please don’t ask more questions about women,” Bashir Ahmad Rustamzai told AFP, from an armchair where Afghanistan’s Olympic Committee president had sat until he fled the country last month.
The international community and the Taliban will need to find a way to deal with each other for the sake of stabilizing Afghanistan, the chief of the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday. In an interview with The Associated Press, Filippo Grandi said the world faces a difficult choice. He said it needs to balance the danger that an isolated Afghanistan would descend into violence and chaos against the political minefield supporting a Taliban-led government would present. The picture shows Afghan nationals protesting against Pakistan and Taliban, near a police station in New Delhi.
Taliban Thank World for Promised Aid, Urge US to Show 'Heart' | The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the world for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency aid to Afghanistan, and urged the United States to show “heart" to the impoverished country. A donor conference in Geneva on Monday saw countries promise a total of $1.2 billion in aid for Afghanistan, which was taken over by the hardline Islamist group last month in a lightning offensive that took retreating US troops by surprise. Afghanistan, already heavily dependent on aid, is facing an economic crisis, with the new authorities unable to pay salaries and food prices soaring.
EXCLUSIVE | Afghan Govt 'Tentative', Say Taliban on Backlash, Clear Air on Pakistan's 'Interference'
The current Afghanistan government is a tentative one, made under an 'urgency' to provide people with essential services, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Suhail Shaheen told CNN-News18 on Monday, amid…
Aid Flights Starts to Arrive as Kabul Airport Reopens | Following the chaotic foreign evacuation of Kabul last month, the first aid flights have started to arrive as the airport reopens. International donors have pledged over $1 billion to prevent what United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned could be "the collapse of an entire country." But world reaction to the government of Taliban veterans and hardliners announced last week has been cool, and there has been no sign of international recognition or moves to unblock more than $9 billion in foreign reserves held outside Afghanistan.
Drought and famine are driving thousands from the country to the cities, and the World Food Programme fears food could run out by the end of the month, pushing up to 14 million people to the brink of starvation. While much attention in the West has focused on whether the new Taliban government will keep its promises to protect women's rights or offer shelter to militant groups like al Qaeda, for many Afghans the main priority is simple survival. "Every Afghan, kids, they are hungry, they don't have a single bag of flour or cooking oil," said Kabul resident Abdullah.
One Month After Fall of Kabul, Economic Crisis Stalks Taliban | A month after seizing Kabul, the Taliban face daunting problems as they seek to convert their lightning military victory into a durable peacetime government. After four decades of war and the deaths of tens of thousands of people, security has largely improved, but Afghanistan's economy is in ruins despite hundreds of billions of dollars in development spending over the past 20 years.
Rustamzai, a heavily-built former kung fu and wrestling champion with a bushy black and white beard, was appointed by the hardline Islamist group to be Afghanistan’s director general for sports and physical education. Once the wrestling federation chief when the Taliban were last in power, Rustamzai then worked with the Western-backed government, before falling out with them because of “their widespread corruption,” he said.
‘We Will not Ban Any Sport’
Dressed in a black turban typical of the Taliban, Rustamzai repeatedly ducked questions on the issue of women’s sports. During the extremists’ brutal and oppressive regime from 1996 to 2001, women were completely banned from playing any sport while men’s sport was tightly controlled. Women were also largely banned from education and work.
Sports stadiums were regularly used for public executions. “We will not ban any sport, unless it does not comply with sharia law… there are 400 type of sports allowed,” Rustamzai said.
Shortly after, he watched a demonstration by young Afghan men, some zooming around on roller blades, and waving the white Taliban flag. Rustamzai said that abiding by Islamic law meant little change in practice compared to other countries.
“It doesn’t change much,” he said, noting it would require, for example, football players or Muay Thai boxers to wear “shorts a little longer, which fall below the knee”. Pushed on women’s participation, he said he was still awaiting decrees from the top Taliban leadership.
“We can imagine the same thing as in universities: allowing women to play sports, but separately from men,” one of his advisors said. But Rustamzai would not confirm that directly.
New rules on universities allow for women to continue studying as long as they are strictly segregated from men, and adhere to a dress code of an abaya robe and niqab face veil. The curriculum will also be controlled.
Segregated Sport?
For now, the indications look bleak for women. Last week, the deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, Ahmadullah Wasiq, said that it was “not necessary” for women to play sport.
“In cricket, they might face a situation where their face and body will not be covered,” Wasiq told Australian broadcaster SBS. “Islam does not allow women to be seen like this.”
But the Taliban are already under pressure, especially for cricket, where international regulations state that nations must also have an active women’s team to take part in Test matches.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Azizullah Fazli later told SBS Radio Pashto he was still hopeful women will be able to play. “Very soon, we will give you good news on how we will proceed,” he said. But Rustamzai distanced himself from the future of women’s sport.
“The opinions of our elders (senior Taliban) are important,” he said. “If they ask us to authorise women, we will — otherwise, we will not. We await their announcement.”
