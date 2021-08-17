Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: US Forces Shouldn't Die in War That Afghans Not Willing to Fight, Says Biden Amid Criticism

Underlining his show of confidence, Biden left the White House soon after the speech to return to his weekend retreat at Camp David. He had flown into Washington just hours earlier to give the speech after coming under pressure to address the nation.

While Biden said he took responsibility for the fate of the US mission, he lashed out at the former Afghan government and military commanders who were put in place, organized and supported by Washington over the last 20 years.

Instead of standing up to the advancing Taliban — a highly experienced guerrilla force but more lightly armed than the US-supplied Afghan army — the government fled.

But rather than dwell on the shocking scenes of Afghans mobbing the airport or respond to criticism that the White House was unprepared, Biden hammered home his wider message that ending the war is what matters.

“Our true strategic competitors, China and Russia, would love nothing more than the United States to continue to funnel billions of dollars in resources and attention into stabilizing Afghanistan indefinitely,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here