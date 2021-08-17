Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: US Forces Shouldn't Die in War That Afghans Not Willing to Fight, Says Biden Amid Criticism

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: President Joe Biden defended the US pullout from Afghanistan today, saying he stood by the policy and that it was time to leave after 20 years of conflict. “I am president of the United States of America and the buck stops with me,” Biden said in a much-awaited televised address from the White House, after several days of silence on the momentous developments. As scenes of mayhem unfolded in the Afghan capital, Biden said he was “deeply saddened” by the turn of events — and promised to “speak out” on the rights of women now facing a return to Taliban rule. But he was steadfast in insisting he did not regret pulling out America’s troops — despite a torrent of criticism of the chaotic end to two decades of US-led military intervention. “I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces.”
The US leader acknowledged that the Afghan government collapsed more quickly than he expected — and suggested that they had lacked the will to stand up to the Taliban. “The truth is, this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated,” Biden said. “We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future.” Biden reiterated however that the US national interest in Afghanistan was always principally about preventing terrorist attacks on the US homeland — and that America would continue to “act quickly and decisively” against any terror threat emanating from the country. “The mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building,” he said.
And the US president issued a stark warning to the Taliban not to disrupt or threaten the evacuation of thousands of American diplomats and Afghan translators at the Kabul airport. “We will defend our people with devastating force if necessary,” he said.
Chaos, Desperation at Kabul Airport as Biden Defends Withdrawal from Afghanistan | Thousands of people desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul's airport on Monday after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the United States to pause evacuations, as President Joe Biden confronted mounting criticism over the U.S. withdrawal. Chaotic scenes at the airport included a group clinging to a U.S. military transport plane as it taxied on the single runway. One person appeared to fall from the plane during takeoff, according to television footage.
German Evacuation Flight Lands at Kabul Airport: Sources | The first of three German evacuation planes sent to Afghanistan has landed in Kabul to evacuate foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, security and government sources told Reuters late on Monday. The A400M was to load people to be evacuated and take them to the Uzbek capital Tashkent, one source said, adding passengers would travel on in civilian aircraft from there.
Russia Says Kabul Seems Safer Under Taliban Than It Was Under Ghani | Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan praised the Taliban’s conduct on Monday and said the group, still officially designated a terrorist organisation in Russia, had made Kabul safer in the first 24 hours than it had been under the previous authorities. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect an undisguised effort by Russia to deepen its well-established ties with the Taliban while stopping short, for now, of recognising the hardline Islamist group as the legitimate rulers of a country Moscow itself tried and failed to control before the Soviet Union withdrew its last forces in 1989.
MEA to Extend Help to Afghan Sikhs, Hindus | The Ministry of External Affairs said in statement that India will help members of Afghanistan’s tiny Sikh and Hindu community to come to India. “We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.
7 Dead in Kabul Airport Mayhem | Thousands of Afghans rushed onto the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport Monday, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto an American military jet as it took off and plunged to death in chaos that killed at least seven people, U.S. officials said.
Indian Embassy Shuts in Kabul as Situation Worsens | The Indian Embassy was shut on Monday as the situation in Kabul worsened amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, sources told CNN-News18. The Indian Embassy staff will be evacuated from Kabul, the sources said, adding that staff is already winding up, arranging documents and other things required for the departure. The Embassy will be left to local Afghan personnel for any operation, the sources said.
Underlining his show of confidence, Biden left the White House soon after the speech to return to his weekend retreat at Camp David. He had flown into Washington just hours earlier to give the speech after coming under pressure to address the nation.
While Biden said he took responsibility for the fate of the US mission, he lashed out at the former Afghan government and military commanders who were put in place, organized and supported by Washington over the last 20 years.
Instead of standing up to the advancing Taliban — a highly experienced guerrilla force but more lightly armed than the US-supplied Afghan army — the government fled.
But rather than dwell on the shocking scenes of Afghans mobbing the airport or respond to criticism that the White House was unprepared, Biden hammered home his wider message that ending the war is what matters.
“Our true strategic competitors, China and Russia, would love nothing more than the United States to continue to funnel billions of dollars in resources and attention into stabilizing Afghanistan indefinitely,” he said.
