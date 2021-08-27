Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The death toll from Kabul Airport explosions has risen to 90 with more than 150 others wounded, TOLO News reported as the ISIS-K (the Islamic State offshoot) claimed responsibility for the attack. Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province suicide bombers attacked crowds of people gathered Thursday outside Hamid Karzai International airport hoping to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. The explosion also at least 13 US troops, with President Joe Biden vowing to hunt down those responsible.

“We will not forgive. Will not forget. We will hunt you down — and make you pay," President Biden said, adding that the attack near Kabul’s airport will not stop the United States’ mission to evacuate American citizens and Afghan civilians from Afghanistan. Asked by a reporter if he bore any responsibility for the death of the US service members killed Thursday, Biden said: “I bear responsibility fundamentally for all that’s happened of late."

“We’re probably going to have to go back into Afghanistan to get ISIS," former defense secretary and CIA director Leon Panetta told CNN. The airport blasts came as the August 31 deadline looms for the United States to withdraw its troops, and for it and other Western countries to end a massive airlift that has already evacuated nearly 100,000 people. The military has yet to provide any details of what occurred in the attack, which was carried out by the Afghanistan branch of the Islamic State jihadist group.

With the crisis in Afghanistan rocking his presidency to the core, a clearly shaken Biden went before TV cameras to address the American people after the worst single-day death toll for the US military in Afghanistan since 2011.

The outer perimeter of access to the airport is controlled by the Taliban, and the airport gates are managed under heavy security by the Marines and other troops. They have been in charge of allowing passage of into the airport of thousands of people each day seeking to flee the country after the Taliban seized control of the government.

That requires them to examine the evacuees for their travel papers and security risks, General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, said Thursday.

The attack marked a deadly escalation of the drama unfolding at the airport. It is the only part of the country under foreign control following the Taliban’s return to power on August 15, and huge crowds have massed in the hope of being evacuated.

