Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban Takes Over Ghazni, the 10th Capital; US Intel Says Kabul Can Fall to Insurgents in 90 Days

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taking over a quarter of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals, the Taliban have now reached the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul. The city is the 10th provincial capital to fall to the insurgents, and lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway.
This comes in less than a week as US-led foreign forces pull out of the country. We look at their growing offensive. “The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city — the governor’s office, the police headquarters and the prison,” Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, was quoted as saying by AFP.
The loss of the Ghazni will likely pile more pressure on the country’s already overstretched airforce, needed to bolster Afghanistan’s scattered security forces who have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.
Germany, Netherlands Halt Migrant Expulsions to Afghanistan | Germany and the Netherlands they have stopped forced repatriations of Afghan migrants because of deteriorating security in Afghanistan, as the Taliban pressed on with its rapid advance in the country's north. "Due to current developments in the security situation, the interior minister has decided to suspend deportations to Afghanistan for the time being," Germany's interior ministry spokesman Steve Alter wrote on Twitter.
The tell-tale signs of the roof collapsing are palpable. It wasn’t like this when the last Soviet troops exited Afghanistan in early 1989.
US Sees Pakistan Useful Only for Clearing Mess in Afghanistan: Imran Khan | Taking a dig at the US, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Washington sees Pakistan as "useful" only for clearing the "mess" it has left behind in Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting and prefers India when it comes to forming a strategic partnership. Afghanistan has seen an uptick in violence by the Taliban after US President Joe Biden's announcement of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops by August 31. Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one, Khan told foreign journalists at his home here on Wednesday.
Some Afghans Blame Neighbouring Pakistan for Taliban Gains | When Wahab disappeared from his home in Afghanistan to sign on for jihad, it was in neighbouring Pakistan that he got his training. The 20-year-old was recruited by childhood friends and was taken to a militant outpost in Parachinar, on Pakistan's rugged mountainous border with Afghanistan. There, he underwent training, preparing to fight alongside the Afghan Taliban, a relative told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisals from militants and government security agents. As the Taliban swiftly capture territory in Afghanistan, many Afghans blame Pakistan for the insurgents' success, pointing to their use of Pakistani territory in multiple ways. Pressure is mounting on Islamabad, which initially brought the Taliban to the negotiating table, to get them to stop the onslaught and go back to talks.
The Afghan Ministry of Justice has said that the country's intelligence forces have prevented 13 Afghan children from being taken to Pakistan for terrorist training.
Turkey's Erdogan Says Could Meet Taliban Leader | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could meet with the leader of the insurgent Taliban group in an attempt to help secure peace in Afghanistan. Taliban fighters have captured more than a quarter of Afghanistan's provincial capitals in less than a week. Turkey currently has troops in Afghanistan as part of a NATO force and has offered to secure the strategic Kabul airport after US forces leave by the end of August.
Taliban Battle Government Forces as U.S. Fears Kabul Could Fall in 90 Days | Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, officials said, as the militants pressed on with their offensive that U.S. intelligence believes could see them take over the capital, Kabul, within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance, they have captured eight provincial capitals in less than a week and are threatening to take at least three more - has sparked widespread recriminations of U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops and leave the Afghan government to fight alone.
Taliban capture a quarter of provincial Afghan capitals.
Taliban Take Ghazni City, 150 km from Afghan Capital: Senior Lawmaker | The Taliban have taken Ghazni city, a senior local lawmaker told AFP, the 10th Afghan provincial capital to fall in a week and just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul. "The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city -- the governor's office, the police headquarters and the prison," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, told AFP.
The Taliban have taken the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul, a senior lawmaker and the insurgents said Thursday.
Fierce Fighting
In early May, NATO begins a final withdrawal of its mission in Afghanistan involving 9,600 soldiers — 2,500 of them American. Intense fighting breaks out between the Taliban and government forces in southern Helmand province and the insurgents capture Burka in northern Baghlan province.
A bomb blast outside a girls’ school on May 8 in Kabul kills 85, mostly pupils. The deadliest attack in a year is blamed on the Taliban, though they do not claim it. Mid-May, US forces withdraw from the air base in Kandahar, one of the largest in the country.
Taliban Advances
The insurgents seize districts in Wardak province, 40 km (25 miles) from Kabul, and restive Ghazni, a key province straddling roads connecting Kabul to Kandahar, the second-largest city.
In mid-June, the Taliban capture several districts in the northern provinces of Faryab, Takhar and Badakhshan, forcing the military to retreat from a number of areas.
Key Borders
The Taliban take control of the main Shir Khan Bandar border crossing with Tajikistan, prompting the Central Asian country to check the combat readiness of its armed forces on June 22.
The insurgents seize other routes to Tajikistan, as well as the districts leading to Kunduz, capital of the northern province of the same name, about 50 kilometres from the Tajik border.
US Leaves Bagram
Officials on July 2 announce the departure of all US and NATO troops from Bagram, Afghanistan’s biggest air base, which served as the linchpin of US-led operations in the country for the previous two decades. Two days later, the Taliban seize the key district of Panjwai in Kandahar, the insurgents’ birthplace and former bastion.
Iran Crossing
On July 9 the Taliban announce the capture of Afghanistan’s biggest border crossing with Iran, Islam Qala.
Airport
Two days later Afghan authorities install an anti-missile system at Kabul airport to counter incoming rockets. On July 14, the insurgents take control of the Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan, a key trade route between the two countries.
The Taliban claim on July 22 they control 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders, a figure disputed by the government and impossible to verify.
Capitals Fall
In a sharp escalation over the first weekend of August, the Taliban offensive focuses on urban centres, with the insurgents attacking at least three provincial capitals — Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and Herat.
The US and Britain say the Taliban may have committed “war crimes”, accusing the insurgents of “massacring civilians” in the town of Spin Boldak. Eight people are killed on August 3 in a coordinated Taliban-claimed bomb and gun attack targeting the Afghan defence minister and several lawmakers in Kabul.
On August 6, the Taliban shoot dead the head of the Afghan government’s media information centre at a mosque in the capital. The Taliban capture their first Afghan provincial capital, the city of Zaranj in southwestern Nimroz, taking it “without a fight”.
The following days several other northern cities fall: Sheberghan, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, Taloqan, Aibak, Farah and Pul-e-Khumri. Despite the bloodshed and sweeping advances, US President Joe Biden gives no suggestion he may delay the withdrawal deadline.
On Wednesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flies to the besieged northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif to rally his forces. But his visit is overshadowed by the surrender of hundreds of Afghan soldiers in nearby Kunduz, the biggest city to fall so far. Added to this is the overnight capture of a ninth provincial capital, Faizabad.
