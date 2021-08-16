Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Chaotic Scenes at Kabul Airport as People Flee Amid Taliban Takeover, UN to Hold Emergency Meet

The country also lowered the flag on its embassy in Kabul and has relocated almost all staff to the airport, where US forces are taking over air traffic control, officials said Sunday. “We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights,” the Pentagon and State Department said in a joint statement.

