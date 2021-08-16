Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Chaotic Scenes at Kabul Airport as People Flee Amid Taliban Takeover, UN to Hold Emergency Meet

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at Kabul airport as people tried to flee Afghanistan after the Taliban retook the country in little more than a week. This came after US President Joe Biden began the final withdrawal of troops, closing America’s longest war. A visibly upset woman, who arrived in Delhi on Monday from the war-torn nation, said that the Taliban are going to kill them. “I can’t believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights,” she said.
An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council may be held today on the situation in Afghanistan after Russia said that it was working with other countries to hold a discussion on complete military takeover of the country by Taliban. Russia is one of five permanent members of the UN Security Council, along with the United States, Britain, France, and China. It remains unclear how the Taliban would be regarded by the United Nations should the movement declare itself the legitimate power.
The United States led more than 65 nations in urging the resurgent Taliban to let Afghans leave the country, warning of accountability for any abuses. “The United States joins the international community in affirming that Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter as the State Department released a statement signed by its close allies. “Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life,” the joint statement said.
'Thanks to God, War is Over' Says Taliban Spokesperson | “Today is a great day for the Afghan people and the mujahideen. They have witnessed the fruits of their efforts and their sacrifices for 20 years. Thanks to God, the war is over in the country. We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people,”
Who is Abdul Ghani Baradar?
Baradar is one of the co-founders of the Taliban, who now heads the political office of the insurgent group and is part of the negotiating team that the group has in Doha. Baradar, reported to have been one of the trusted commanders of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, was captured in 2010 by security forces in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi and released in 2018. Like most Afghans, Baradar’s life was forever altered by the Soviet invasion of the country in the late 1970s, transforming him into an insurgent.
Top Leader Abdul Ghani Baradar Likely to Be New President | Sources told CNN-News18 Taliban’s Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be Afghanistan’s new President. The Taliban has, meanwhile, asked people to not leave their homes till tomorrow 8 am. All commercial flights have also been banned from Kabul airport and only military aircraft are allowed to take off. The airport is, however, still under NATO control.
Afghanistan Falls to Taliban | Diplomatic sources told CNN-News18 on Sunday that the Taliban said Ghani has handed over the government to them and there would be no power sharing. In a late night statement, the Taliban said: “This is a takeover and no interim arrangement.” “We want all missions to stay and we assure them that they are safe here,” it added.
I Left to Prevent a 'Flood of Bloodshed' Said President Ghani | Ghani left as the insurgents closed in on the capital, before ultimately entering the city and taking over the presidential palace, sealing a nationwide military victory in just 10 days. "The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," Mr Ghani said in a statement posted to Facebook, his first since fleeing.
The country also lowered the flag on its embassy in Kabul and has relocated almost all staff to the airport, where US forces are taking over air traffic control, officials said Sunday. “We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights,” the Pentagon and State Department said in a joint statement.
