Meanwhile, a source told News18 that warlord and former governor of Herat Ismail Khan along with other political detainees have been released by Taliban. The insurgents had detained Khan and some other officials of the Kabul administration along with two helicopters on Friday.

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Friday that the hasty pullout, which London followed after Biden ordered the withdrawal of the larger US contingent, had been “a mistake”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “not turn our backs on Afghanistan” but acknowledged that outside powers had limited power to impose a solution.

Pro-Taliban social media accounts have boasted of the vast spoils of war captured by the insurgents, posting photos of armoured vehicles, heavy weapons, and even a drone seized by their fighters at abandoned military bases.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed calls for a diplomatic solution and said he was “deeply disturbed” by accounts of poor treatment of women in areas seized by the Taliban, who imposed an ultra-austere brand of Islam on Afghanistan during their 1996-2001 rule.

“It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away,” Guterres said.

