Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The Taliban is reportedly just 50 kilometres away from Kabul. Pul-e-Alam, the Loghar province capital and a city close to the capital, fell to the insurgents yesterday. While the United States is preparing to airlift thousands of people a day out of the capital, the country’s Defense Department has said that Kabul does not face an “imminent threat” from the Taliban but the insurgents are seeking to isolate the capital amid rapid gains elsewhere in Afghanistan.
The first US Marines leading the evacuations landed at the civilian airport in Kabul. The scale and speed of the onslaught has shocked Afghans and the US-led alliance that poured billions into the country after toppling the Taliban following the September 11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.
In the wake of insurgents’ rapid advance, the US embassy has also ordered staff to get rid of sensitive material that could be used for Taliban propaganda as the insurgents rapidly advanced in Afghanistan. In a memorandum to staff, a facility manager at the sprawling embassy directed employees to incinerators and other disposal sites for documents and equipment. “Please also include items with embassy or agency logos, American flags or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts,” the memo said.
UN Evaluating Security Situation in Kabul on an 'Hour-by-Hour Basis' | "There is no evacuation of UN staff going on,'' but the UN has reduced staff, including in Afghanistan's second-largest city Kandahar and third-largest city Herat, which fell to the Taliban. He said the UN remains "with a very light footprint'' in both cities, says UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric
UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive, begin negotiations | The United Nations chief urged the Taliban on Friday to immediately halt its offensive across Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war. In his first and strongest appeal to the Islamic militant group, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply disturbed by early indications that the Taliban are imposing severe restrictions in the areas under their control, particularly targeting women and journalists.”
Canada to Welcome Over 20,000 Vulnerable Afghan Refugees | Canada will build on its earlier special immigration programme to welcome over 20,000 vulnerable Afghan refugees. Our efforts will focus on those who are particularly vulnerable, including women leaders, says Marco Mendicino, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees & Citizenship
Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations amid Afghanistan crisis | The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul on Friday to stand guard as the US speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan's capital.
Twelve Nations Decide Not to Recognise Any Afghan Govt Imposed by Force | Twelve nations, including the US, India and China, along with representatives of the UN and EU have decided that they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan that seeks to take control through the barrel of a gun, the State Department has said, amid the continued Taliban offensive across the war-torn country. Representatives from the United States and Qatar, the UN, China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, the UK, the EU, Germany, India, Norway, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan joined a regional conclave on Thursday to discuss ways to contain the escalating security situation in Afghanistan.
“I will never accept Taliban domination on the people of Afghanistan under any deal that is dictated and imposed by Taliban,” Saleh told the media.
In today's meeting on national security chaired by Prz @ashrafghani it was decided with conviction & resolve that WE STAND FIRM AGAINST TALIBAN TERRORISTS & DO EVERTYHING TO STREGNTHEN THE NATIONAL RESISTANCE BY ALL MEANS AND WAYS. PERIOD. We are proud of our ANDSF.— Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 13, 2021
Meanwhile, a source told News18 that warlord and former governor of Herat Ismail Khan along with other political detainees have been released by Taliban. The insurgents had detained Khan and some other officials of the Kabul administration along with two helicopters on Friday.
British Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Friday that the hasty pullout, which London followed after Biden ordered the withdrawal of the larger US contingent, had been “a mistake”. Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “not turn our backs on Afghanistan” but acknowledged that outside powers had limited power to impose a solution.
Pro-Taliban social media accounts have boasted of the vast spoils of war captured by the insurgents, posting photos of armoured vehicles, heavy weapons, and even a drone seized by their fighters at abandoned military bases.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres renewed calls for a diplomatic solution and said he was “deeply disturbed” by accounts of poor treatment of women in areas seized by the Taliban, who imposed an ultra-austere brand of Islam on Afghanistan during their 1996-2001 rule.
“It is particularly horrifying and heartbreaking to see reports of the hard won rights of Afghan girls and women being ripped away,” Guterres said.
