Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Jaishankar, Blinken Speak Again Over Afghanistan Crisis; US Officials Knew About Taliban Takeover

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: An internal US State Department memo last month had warned its top agency officials on the ground that the Taliban’s advance was imminent and Afghanistan’s military may be unable to stop it. The classified cable, sent via the State Department’s confidential dissent channel, is the clearest evidence so far that the administration had been warned by its own officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the US’s August 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan, The Washington Street Journal quoted a US official and a person familiar with the document as saying.
The report said quoted the two people as saying that the cable. dated July 13, warned of rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, and offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and speed up an evacuation. It also called for the State Department to use tougher language in describing the atrocities being committed by the Taliban, one of the people said.
Meanwhile, a New York Times report said that a member of Afghanistan’s national youth soccer team was among the people who were killed as they tried desperately to cling to a US military plane evacuating people from Kabul, the country’s official sports federation said Thursday. His name was Zaki Anwari, and he was 17.
Taliban Suppress More Dissent as Economic Challenges Loom | The Taliban violently dispersed scattered protests for a second day Thursday amid warnings that Afghanistan's already weakened economy could crumble further without the massive international aid that sustained the toppled Western-backed government.The Taliban have sought to project moderation and say they want good relations with the international community, but they will face a difficult balancing act in making concessions to the West, satisfying their own hard-line followers and suppressing dissent.
US Says Kabul Evacuees Don't Need COVID Tests | Amid the chaos and confusion at the airport, the United States said it had taken at least one step to ease requirements for those seeking to leave: COVID-19 tests. Although Afghanistan had been a hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said Thursday that evacuees are not required to get a negative COVID-19 result to travel.
Afghan woman TV news anchor stopped from working.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 20, 2021
Shabnam Dawran, a news anchor with state channel RTA Pushto, has released a video saying she went to her office and was told to return home, despite assurances by the Taliban that women would be allowed to work under their rule pic.twitter.com/DUL5dpfist
An Afghan woman journalist has said she was barred from working at her TV station after the Taliban took control of the country, and pleaded for help in a video posted online.
Democratic-led Committees Vow Investigations on Afghanistan | Democratic-led congressional committees are vowing to press President Joe Biden’s administration on what went wrong as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan and the United States left scores of Americans and thousands who helped them over the years in grave danger. The anger from members of both parties is palpable and will test an administration seeking to notch signature domestic policy achievements on infrastructure, health and social programs before next year’s midterm election.
EU Foreign Chief Calls Fall of Kabul "Catastrophe" | The European Union's foreign policy chief called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for underplaying the commitment to nation-building in Afghanistan. Borrell insisted that instilling the rule of law and achieving basic rights for women and minorities were goals of the Western military intervention in the country, along with the initial goal of stamping out terrorism emanating from the region.
Defiant Afghans Wave Flags Amid Fears of Taliban Crackdown | Defiant protesters waved Afghan flags at scattered rallies Thursday to mark the country's independence day, as a UN document suggests the Taliban are rounding up people placed on a blacklist for working with the Afghan government, or US-led forces. As the small-scale demonstrations unfolded, the son of the nation's most famous resistance fighter vowed to take up arms against the Islamist hardliners, who are back in power after being ousted in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago.
India Working with Global Partners to Bring Stranded Indians from Afghanistan: Jaishankar | India is working with international partners, principally the US, in bringing stranded Indian nationals back home from strife-torn Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. Jaishankar said this while addressing reporters at the UN Security Council stake-out after chairing the Security Council briefing on the 'Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts', held under India's current Presidency of the Council.
British businessman salutes German military who helped him flee Kabul https://t.co/BleHy9GbvZ pic.twitter.com/g5yDQbeB9B— Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021
7,000 People Evacuated from Afghanistan Since August 14: Pentagon | A total of 7,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the start of evacuation operations on August 14 and over 5,200 US troops are in Kabul, the Pentagon said on Thursday. Cumulatively, the number of people moved out of Afghanistan is somewhere near 12,000. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.
China Can Contribute to Afghan Development: Taliban Spokesperson| China has played a constructive role in promoting peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and is welcome to contribute to the rebuilding of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Chinese state media. Taliban militants seized control over the weekend in an upheaval that sent thousands of civilians and Afghan military allies fleeing for safety. Many fear a return to the austere interpretation of Islamic law imposed during the previous Taliban rule that ended 20 years ago.
On Monday, a crowd of Afghans surged onto the tarmac of the international airport in the frantic scramble to escape a country newly overrun by the Taliban. In a scene that shocked the world, and in just one wrenching moment encapsulated the chaos of America’s exit from Afghanistan, some of them chased aircraft carrying Americans and tried to climb onto their sides, wings and wheels. The young soccer player was among them, the federation said.
The sports community of Afghanistan was in grief, the statement said. It wished Zaki a place in heaven and offered a prayer that God grant his family, friends and teammates peace and patience as they mourn.
The federation posted photos of Zaki wearing his team’s red jersey — he was No. 10 — and standing on a soccer field. Another photo showed him in a suit and tie. Beside them were photos of an airborne U.S. military plane with what appeared to be a falling body and a single red rose.
