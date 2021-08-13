Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The Taliban has reportedly captured Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-largest city and the movement’s spiritual birthplace. The government has now effectively lost control of most of the country, following an eight-day onslaught by the insurgents that has caught the United States by surprise, even as it pushes forward with a troop withdrawal due to be completed by the end of the month.
“Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs’ Square in the city,” a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognised account — a claim backed by a resident, who told AFP government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city. The fresh take over has now left only the capital and pockets of other territory in government hands.
Appalled by the development, the United States has decided to send troops to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan. As the insurgents swept across more territory, Washington and London moved to quickly pull out their embassy staff and other citizens from the capital.
With 1,500 Indians Still in Afghanistan, India Issues 4th Security Alert | Amid raging Taliban offensive in Afghanistan, India on Thursday issued an advisory — its fourth in less than two months — asking its nationals to strictly adhere to the steps announced earlier. The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan stated that precautions and security measures outlines in the earlier advisories remain valid and that Indian nationals must follow the guidelines in toto.
Fall of Major Cities, A Sign of Afghans Welcoming Taliban, Says Media | The fall of major cities was a sign that Afghans welcome the Taliban, a spokesperson for the group said, according to Al Jazeera TV. The Taliban were ousted by U.S.-led troops in 2001 after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
Fall of Kandahar Comes After Taliban Seize Herat | According to news agency AFP, Taliban fighters took over the police headquarters in Herat Thursday evening. Earlier on Thursday the Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the US and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war
Kandahar, Afghanistan's 2nd Largest City, Falls to Taliban | The Taliban claimed Friday to have captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, which would leave just the capital and pockets of other territory in the government's hands. "Kandahar is completely conquered. The Mujahideen reached Martyrs' Square in the city," a Taliban spokesman tweeted on an officially recognised account -- a claim backed by a resident, who told AFP government forces appeared to have withdrawn en masse to a military facility outside the city.
“We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, while noting the embassy would remain open. “This is not abandonment. This is not an evacuation. This is not the wholesale withdrawal,” he said.
The Pentagon said 3,000 US troops would be deployed to Kabul within the next 24 to 48 hours, underscoring that they would not be used to launch attacks against the Taliban.
UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said London would send 600 of its own troops to evacuate its nationals and “support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us”.
Price said the United States would also start sending in daily flights to evacuate Afghan interpreters and others who assisted the Americans and are fearful for their lives due to the Taliban’s sweeping offensive.
In a joint statement, the international community, including the United States, Pakistan, the European Union and China, said they would not recognise any government in Afghanistan “imposed through the use of military force”.
