Afghanistan LIVE Updates: In Congratulatory Message to Taliban, Al-Qaeda Mentions 'Kashmir's Azadi'

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda has congratulated Taliban for its ‘victory’, while mentioning ‘azadi’ (freedom of Kashmir). “America has been defeated and its global image has been tarnished. It was humiliated and thrown out from Afghanistan,” the terrorist orgainsation wrote in a letter. “0′ Allah! Liberate the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, Kashmir and the rest of the Islamic lands from the clutches of the enemies of Islam. 0′ Allah! Grant freedom to Muslim prisoners across the world,” read the message titled “Congratulations to the Islamic Ummah on the victory granted by Allah in Afghanistan!”.
Reports a day ago had mentioned about social media being abuzz with congratulatory messages. “Such video clips tend to motivate youngsters in Kashmir too as they see them as victorious warriors,” a report by a news channel quoted its sources.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden made a forceful defense Tuesday of his “wise” decision to leave Afghanistan, telling Americans he refuses to send another generation to fight in a “forever war.” The traumatic departure from Afghanistan, completed Monday after 20 years of war against the Taliban, was “a wise decision and the best decision for America,” Biden said in an address to the nation. “After 20 years in Afghanistan I refused to send another generation of America’s sons and daughters to fight a war.”
UN Chief Warns of 'Humanitarian Catastrophe' in Afghanistan | United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding following the departure of US forces. Guterres expressed his “grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country," adding that basic services threatened to collapse “completely." “Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need the support and solidarity of the international community," he said in a statement, as he pleaded for financial support from nations.
Taliban Supporters Hold Mock US Funeral as Troops Leave Afghanistan | Taliban supporters paraded coffins draped with American and NATO flags in the eastern city of Khost on Tuesday, part of celebrations across the country following the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops. The mock funeral, in which coffins covered in French and British flags were also carried along the street through a large crowd, marked the end of a 20-year war and a hasty and humiliating exit for Washington and its NATO allies.
Taliban's Anas Haqqani Says Won't 'Interfere' in Kashmir | Celebratory gunfire resounded across the Afghan capital on Tuesday as the Taliban took control of the airport following the withdrawal of the last US troops, marking the end of a 20-year war that left the Islamist group stronger than it was in 2001. And now, plans are afoot to form a new ‘inclusive’ government and erase fears of its deleterious past. In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, top Taliban leader Anas Haqqani spoke at length on the Haqqani network’s Pakistan connection, their relationship with India and the Kashmir issue.
France Says a Few Dozen French Nationals Remain in Afghanistan | France says a few dozen French nationals remain in Afghanistan, including some who wanted to be evacuated but could not as the last flight left Kabul. Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean said in a news conference Tuesday that all efforts are being done to allow those left behind to get a safe and orderly evacuation. He said that is the goal of the talks under way within the United Nations framework with the Taliban power.
"There is nothing low-grade, low-risk, or low-cost about any war. It was time to end the war in Afghanistan", Joe Biden said.
Pakistan Frets Over Security Threats from Afghanistan | There is growing concern among Pakistani officials about security in neighbouring Afghanistan, as the Taliban tries to form a government and stabilise the country following the departure of U.S. and other foreign forces. Islamabad is particularly worried about militant fighters from a separate, Pakistani Taliban group crossing from Afghanistan and launching lethal attacks on its territory. Thousands of Pakistanis have been killed in jihadist violence in the last two decades.
Withdrawal from Afghanistan Best Decision for America: Biden | United States President Joe Biden said withdrawing the troops from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war was the best and the right decision for America. He said there was no reason to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the vital national interest of the American people. I give you my word: With all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America, Biden said in his address to the nation from the White House on Tuesday.
Following two weeks of evacuation flights — a titanic effort marred by a suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members and scores of Afghans — Biden faces a chorus of criticism that could yet hurt him domestically.
Getting out of the last big post-9/11 war was one of Biden’s campaign promises coming into office. The idea was overwhelmingly popular. But the US departure, culminating with a solitary airplane lifting at midnight from Kabul with the last troops and diplomats, brought home for many that the so-called “drawdown” or “retrograde” really amounted to jarring defeat.
Republicans, led by Biden’s bitter predecessor Donald Trump, paint the exit as a humiliating failure, a defeat that outdoes even the 1975 evacuation from Saigon, and a signal to the world that the United States has given up.
