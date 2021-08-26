Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Up to 1,500 Americans May Still Need Evacuating, Says Blinken as US Advises Citizens to Stay Away from Airport

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: As many as 1,500 American citizens may still need to be evacuated from Afghanistan and the Taliban have pledged to allow some departures after US troops leave the country on August 31, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. Blinken told reporters that at least 4,500 American citizens of the 6,000 Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan have departed. He said officials have been in “direct contact” with another 500 Americans who want to leave and have provided them with “specific instructions on how to get to the airport safely.”
Officials were “aggressively reaching out” to the remaining 1,000 Americans to “determine whether they still want to leave,” he said. “Some may no longer be in the country,” Blinken said. “Some may have claimed to be Americans but turn out not to be. Some may choose to stay.” “Of the approximately 1,000, we believe the number of Americans actively seeking assistance to leave Afghanistan is significantly lower,” he said.
The US secretary of state also said the Taliban has agreed to allow Americans and “at-risk” Afghan nationals to leave after the August 31 date set by President Joe Biden for a full withdrawal of US troops. “The Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third country nationals and for Afghans at risk going forward past August 31,” he said.
The Taliban have bolstered their own security at their checkpoints and have gotten involved in crowd control...every day is a different day, and yesterday we estimated that crowds were about half the size they had been the previous days, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. We still haven't seen them rise to the level they were in the early days of this. But yes, part of the reason is, certainly that the Taliban have strengthened their measures of access and control around the field, he said.
EXCLUSIVE | Pakistan Was at Taliban's 'Service', More Money US Paid for Cooperation, More Pak Supported Hardliners: Amrullah Saleh | Afghanistan’s acting President Amrullah Saleh has put up a brave front so far as the Taliban take over the country, forcing thousands of Afghans to leave behind their homes and belongings and flee to safer areas. As Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani fled, accepting that the Taliban had wrested control 20 years after the US waged a war against the hardliners, Saleh said he was proud of the armed forces and the government would do all it could to strengthen resistance to the Taliban. Read the full story here.
Ensure That Taliban Do Not Destabilise Pakistan and Acquire Nuclear Weapons: US Lawmakers to Biden | A group of US lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to ensure that the Taliban, which is now the de facto ruler of Afghanistan, do not destabilise Pakistan and acquire nuclear weapons. The lawmakers demanded that Biden should answer critical questions on what happened in Afghanistan and what are his plans to move forward.
Biden Said 'No' to Allies and 'Yes' to Taliban, Alleges Top Republican Leader | President Joe Biden has favoured the Taliban against US' traditional friends and allies, a top Republican leader has alleged, slamming the government's Afghan policy. The president's misguided decisions run the risk of creating the largest international hostage situation we have ever faced as a nation, House Minority Leader McCarthy told reporters at a Capitol Hill press conference on Wednesday.
UK Says it Has Evacuated Over 11,000 People from Afghanistan | The United Kingdom said on Wednesday it has evacuated more than 11,000 people from Afghanistan, adding that the evacuation process will run as long as the security situation allows and that no firm date had been set for the end of evacuation flights. British foreign minister Dominic Raab said earlier that the deadline for evacuating people was up to the last minute of the month.
Looking at 'Options' on Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan After Aug 31: US | The US has said it is looking at a number of "options" on its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 withdrawal deadline. August 31 is the cutoff date set by both the US and the Taliban for America's pullout from the wartorn country.
Over 82K People Evacuated from Afghanistan So Far, Says Blinken | The US has so far evacuated over 82,000 people from Kabul, with about 19,000 in the last 24 hours alone, in "one of the largest" airlifts in the world history, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. Starting on August 14, the day when the Taliban toppled the USbacked Afghanistan government, there were 6,000 American citizens in the wartorn country who wanted to leave.
“They have a responsibility to hold to that commitment and provide safe passage for anyone who wishes to leave the country, not just for the duration of our evacuation relocation mission but for every day thereafter.”
Asked what is being done to keep Kabul airport functioning after US troops leave, Blinken said that regional countries were looking into “whether they can play a role in keeping the airport open.” “The Taliban have made clear that they have a strong interest in having a functioning airport,” he said.
Asked about future relations with the Taliban, Blinken said the United States “will judge our engagement with any Taliban-led government in Afghanistan based on one simple proposition — our interests.”
“The nature of any relationship depends on the actions and conduct of the Taliban,” he said, citing a need for the fundamentalist Islamic group to “uphold the basic rights of the Afghan people” and not allow the country to be used “as a launching pad for terrorist attacks.”
“If it makes good on its commitments to allow people who want to leave Afghanistan to leave, that’s a government we can work with,” he said. “If it doesn’t, we will make sure that we use every appropriate tool at our disposal to isolate that government and, as I said before, Afghanistan will be a pariah.”
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Kabul advised U.S. citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time, according to an embassy security alert issued on Wednesday. Citizens already at the airport’s Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate were advised to leave immediately, said the security alert. The alert, posted on the embassy website, gave no reason for why it was issued.
It followed warnings by U.S. President Joe Biden and other administration officials of a threat by Islamic State to evacuation operations as crowds thronged airport gates, desperate to leave following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
