Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Focus is On Ensuring Safe Return of Indians, Says Jaishankar; Ghani Defends Military Policy

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: US troops may stay in Afghanistan past an August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. “If there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out,” Biden told ABC News in an interview conducted on a day many U.S. lawmakers pressed him to extend the deadline that he had set for a final pullout. Biden has come under fierce criticism for his handling of the withdrawal, which in recent days has been dominated by scenes of chaos in and around the Kabul airport with people desperately trying to get out of the country.
Biden defended his decisions, saying problems were inevitable in ending the 20-year U.S. involvement there. “The idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens,” he said. He also said the Taliban is cooperating for now in helping get Americans out of the country but “we’re having some more difficulty” in evacuating U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens. The speed with which Taliban forces retook Afghanistan, as U.S. and other foreign forces withdrew, has led to chaotic scenes at the airport with diplomats, foreign citizens and Afghans trying to flee but they are being impeded by crowds and Taliban checkpoints.
“We’re going to do everything we can to continue to try and deconflict and create passageways for them to get to the airfield. I don’t have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul,” U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon. A top U.S. diplomat separately said on Wednesday the United States expects the Taliban to allow Afghans who wish to leave Afghanistan to depart safely.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Details 'Escape From Taliban' | In his second appearance after he fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban violently took over reins, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who is currently being sheltered by the UAE government, released a video message late Wednesday night, saying that he was ‘in talks to return’ home. In the video message posted on his Facebook page, Ghani detailed his ‘escape’ from the Taliban. “I was evacuated in a condition where I couldn’t even put on my shoes," he said.
Not Enemy, Want an Inclusive Afghanistan: UK Army Chief on Taliban | Britain’s chief of defence staff General Nick Carter has denied calling Taliban as an enemy and claimed that the insurgent groups want an Afghanistan which is inclusive. Carter said the Taliban were essentially "country boys" who lived by the so called "Pashtunwali", the traditional tribal way of life and code of conduct of the Pashtun people. "They are country boys and the plane fact is they happen to live by a code of honour which has been their standard for many years. They want an Afghanistan that is inclusive for all,” Chief of defence staff told Sky News on Wednesday.
Relation with Afghan People Continues: Jaishankar | India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at UNSC in New York said, "For us, it (Indian investment in Afghanistan) reflected what was our historical relationship with Afghan people. That relation with Afghan people obviously continues. That will guide our approach to Afghanistan in the coming days."
Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council now that the Taliban has taken over, while the Islamist militant movement’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge, a senior member of the group told Reuters. The Taliban would also reach out to former pilots and soldiers from the Afghan armed forces to join its ranks, Waheedullah Hashimi, who has access to the group’s decision-making, added in an interview.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not their words, after they sought to convince the world they would not seek revenge after seizing Afghanistan. Johnson faced questions over what the main opposition Labour Party described as his "complacency" in handling Britain's response as parliament was recalled from its summer break to discuss Afghanistan.
Erdogan Says Turkey Still Aims to Maintain Kabul Airport Security | President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey still aims to maintain security at Kabul airport, after Taliban fighters took control of Afghanistan's capital. NATO member Turkey, which has hundreds of troops in Afghanistan, had been discussing with the United States a proposal to keep those forces in the country to guard and run the airport after the withdrawal of other NATO forces.
Facebook May Not Lift Ban on Taliban Even if US Softens Its View | Facebook may not lift its ban on the Taliban even if the United States stops imposing sanctions on the group, which has rapidly taken control of Afghanistan, the social media company's policy chief said on Wednesday. The U.S. State Department does not list the Afghan Taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organization like it does the Pakistani Taliban. But Washington does sanction the group as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist," which freezes the U.S. assets of those blacklisted and bars Americans from working with them.
EU Countries Should Take in More Afghans in Need: Migration Commissioner | Migration from Afghanistan is likely to increase under Taliban rule, the European Union said on Wednesday, calling on member states to ramp up admission quotas for Afghans in need of protection, particularly for women and girls. "The instability in Afghanistan is likely to lead to increased migratory pressure," Commissioner Ylva Johansson, who is responsible for migration and asylum in the EU's executive Commission, said in a statement.
Afghanistan's Karzai Meets Senior Taliban Faction Leader | Afghanistan's former president has met with a senior leader of a powerful Taliban faction who was once jailed and whose group has been listed by the U.S. as a terrorist network. Former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the ousted government met with Anas Haqqani as part of preliminary meetings that a spokesman for Karzai said would would facilitate eventual negotiations with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the top Taliban political leader.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US will monitor closely how any future government ensures their rights and freedoms.
Together with our international partners, we call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee the protection of women and girls and their rights. We will monitor closely how any future government ensures their rights and freedoms.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 19, 2021
2,000 Evacuated from Afghanistan Now: Pentagon | The Pentagon says that 2,000 people including 325 American citizens were evacuated from Afghanistan in 18 flights over the past 24 hours, just days after the Taliban's stunningly swift takeover of the country. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says the U.S. military is still working toward its goal of getting a maximum of 5,000 to 9,000 people out a day.
Iran Talks About Afghanistan with China, Russia | Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has discussed the situation in Afghanistan with his Chinese and Russian counterparts. The Iranian president's website, president.ir, reported on Wednesday that he talked on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping and told him Iran was ready to cooperate with China in establishing security, stability and peace in Afghanistan, as well as on issues regarding the development, progress and prosperity for Afghans.
UK Will Double Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Year | The United Kingdom will double its humanitarian and development aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds ($393.34 million) this year, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a tweet. "We call on others to follow our lead to ensure the most vulnerable Afghans receive the humanitarian assistance they need", Raab said late on Wednesday.
Austin said the United States was not satisfied with how many people were being evacuated. “It’s obvious we’re not close to where we want to be in terms of getting the numbers through,” he said.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discussed ways to accelerate evacuations of Americans and refugees from Afghanistan with his national security team on Wednesday, a White House official said. Biden did not take questions after delivering a White House speech about coronavirus vaccine booster shots, turning his back and walking away as reporters shouted.
US troops guarding the evacuation effort fired some shots in the air overnight to control crowds, but there were no indications of casualties or injuries, the Pentagon said earlier on Wednesday. Austin said there are about 4,500 U.S. military personnel in Kabul and there “have been no hostile interactions with the Taliban, and our lines of communication with Taliban commanders remain open.”
Speaking to reporters alongside Austin, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said there had been no intelligence to indicate that the Afghanistan security forces and government would collapse in 11 days, as they did.
Milley said intelligence had “clearly indicated, multiple scenarios were possible,” including a Taliban takeover following a rapid collapse of Afghan security forces and the government, a civil war or a negotiated settlement.
“The timeframe of rapid collapse – that was widely estimated and ranged from weeks to months and even years following our departure,” Milley said.
The two top Republicans in the U.S. Congress, Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives and Mitch McConnell of the Senate, requested a classified briefing for the “gang of eight” – the top eight relevant lawmakers – for a status report on the evacuation.
“It is of the utmost importance that the U.S. government account for all U.S. citizens in Afghanistan and provide the necessary information and means of departure to all those Americans who desire to leave the country,” they wrote in a letter to Biden.
Both Austin and Milley, who have served in Afghanistan, acknowledged that troops and veterans were finding the images from the evacuation troubling.
“I’m hearing strong views from all sides on this issue … what’s important is that each of us will work our way through this in our own way,” Austin said.
