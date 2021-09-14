Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Pak's Role in 'Harbouring' Taliban Under America's Scanner, US to Look at Relationship with Islamabad in 'Coming Weeks'

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The role that Pakistan in ‘harbouring’ members of the Taliban, including terrorists from the proscribed Haqqani Network, is under America’s scanner. US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said that Pakistan needs to “line up” with a broad majority of the international community regarding Afghanistan. He added that some of Islamabad’s interests are in “clear conflict” with that of the United States. While testifying before Congress on the Taliban victory in Afghanistan, Blinken said that India’s involvement in Afghanistan has influenced some “detrimental” actions by Pakistan.
“The role that Pakistan has played throughout the past 20 years and even before is one that is involved hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan. It’s one that’s involved harboring members of the Taliban, including Haqqanis,” the US secretary of state said. Some reports recently stated that Pakistan aided the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, a claim that Islamabad rejected, terming it as a “mischievous propaganda campaign. The Taliban had last week said that they have seized Panjshir Valley, the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month.
Some reports quoted a CENTCOM source saying that the Pakistani military was assisting the Taliban offensive in Panjshir with 27 helicopters full of Pakistani Special Forces backed up by drone strikes. The Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in an overnight statement categorically rejected these allegations as part of a mischievous propaganda campaign.
Afghanistan's Hazara, a Long-persecuted Minority Living in Fear of Taliban | Many Afghans from the Hazara ethnic minority studying in Iraq's city of Najaf watched in terror as their homeland fell back into Taliban hands. And while they feel safe for now, they fear for their families back home -- and for their own safety should they ever return. Millions of Shiite pilgrims come each year to Najaf to mourn the death of the Prophet Mohammed's son-in-law Ali, whose mausoleum stands in the old city.
Afghan Govt 'Tentative', Say Taliban on Backlash | The current Afghanistan government is a tentative one, made under an ‘urgency’ to provide people with essential services, Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Suhail Shaheen told CNN-News18 on Monday, amid objections being raised on the cabinet not being ‘inclusive’ enough. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Shaheen addressed reports on the alleged ‘killing’ of Taliban co-founder and new deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the rights of Afghan women, and the ‘interference’ of Pakistan in the government-formation with the inclusion of Haqqanis, known to be at odds with the Taliban.
Qatari Foreign Minister Visits Kabul, Meets Taliban-appointed PM | Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Afghanistan‘s capital Kabul on Sunday and met Taliban-appointed Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Doha-based news channel Al Jazeera reported. Qatar is considered one of the countries with the most influence over the Taliban, which took control of Afghanistan last month as U.S. troops were preparing to finally withdraw from the country after 20 years. It played a pivotal role in the massive U.S.-led airlift of its own citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries.
Thousands have tried to flee Afghanistan since the Taliban forcibly wrested the reins of the country as the world watched in shock.
UN Seeks $600 Million to Avert Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis | The United Nations is convening an aid conference in Geneva on Monday in an effort to raise more than $600 million for Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis there following the Taliban takeover. Even before the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul last month, half the population - or 18 million people - was dependent on aid. That figure looks set to increase due to drought and shortages of cash and food, U.N. officials and aid groups warn. An abrupt end to billions of dollars in foreign donations following the collapse of Afghanistan’s Western-backed government and the ensuing victory of the Taliban has heaped more pressure on U.N. programmes.
UN Says Taliban is Breaking Its Promises on Giving Afghan Women Rights | The United Nations’ human rights chief criticised on Monday the Taliban’s record since seizing power in Afghanistan, saying stated commitments did not match realities on the ground such as the status of women. Michelle Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva, that Afghanistan was in a “new and perilous phase" with many women and members of ethnic groups and religious communities deeply concerned for their rights. “Importantly, and in contradiction to assurances that the Taliban would uphold women’s rights, over the past three weeks, women have instead been progressively excluded from the public sphere," she said in her speech.
Mullah Baradar Trashes News of His Death in Audio Message | After news of his supposed demise went viral on social media, Taliban co-founder and new deputy prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar released an audio message saying he was well and alive, and had not been injured. The message was tweeted by Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem, following reports that Baradar had been injured or killed in clashes with rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace. While there is no authentication available for the message, it was posted on official Taliban sites.
First Commercial Flight After Taliban Takeover Leaves Kabul | An international commercial flight left Kabul on Monday, the first since the Taliban retook power last month, offering some hope to Afghans still desperate to leave the country. The capital’s airport was left trashed after US-led forces finished a chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people, and the Taliban have since scrambled to get it operational with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations.
The Taliban now run Pul-e-Charkhi Prison, a sprawling complex on Kabuls eastern outskirts. After capturing the city, the fighters freed all the inmates there, the government guards fled, and now dozens of Taliban fighters are running the facility. The commander, who refused to give his name, was on a personal visit to the complex with a group of his friends. He told The Associated Press he had been arrested around a decade ago in eastern Kunar province and was brought to Pul-e-Charkhi, bound and blindfolded.
Once Inmates, Taliban Now In Charge In A Kabul Prison | Once, Kabuls main prison was crowded with thousands of Taliban captured and arrested by the government. On Monday, a Taliban commander strolled through its empty halls and cell blocks, showing his friends where he had once been imprisoned. It was a sign of the sudden and startling new order in Afghanistan after the militant group swept into the capital nearly a month ago and threw out the crumbling, U.S.-backed government it had fought for 20 years.
“These malicious allegations were part of a desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and to mislead the international community, read the statement. The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan. The Taliban insurgents seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.
The takeover comes nearly 20 years after US forces led an invasion to topple the Taliban. Panjshir, a rugged mountain valley, is home to between 150,000 and 200,000 people. It was a centre of resistance when Afghanistan was under Soviet occupation in the 1980s and during the Taliban’s previous period of rule, between 1996 and 2001.
