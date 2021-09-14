Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Pak's Role in 'Harbouring' Taliban Under America's Scanner, US to Look at Relationship with Islamabad in 'Coming Weeks'

“These malicious allegations were part of a desperate attempt to malign Pakistan and to mislead the international community, read the statement. The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan. The Taliban insurgents seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

The takeover comes nearly 20 years after US forces led an invasion to topple the Taliban. Panjshir, a rugged mountain valley, is home to between 150,000 and 200,000 people. It was a centre of resistance when Afghanistan was under Soviet occupation in the 1980s and during the Taliban’s previous period of rule, between 1996 and 2001.

