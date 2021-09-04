Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Massoud Rubbishes Rumours of Panjshir Takeover, Says 'I'll be My Last Day'; Google Locks Afghan Govt Accounts

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: News of Panjshir conquests circulating on Pakistani media is a lie, said Ahmad Massoud, the son of renowned Afghan warlord Ahmad Shah Massoud who is holding the Valley. He said that it would be last day when the area would be conquered by Taliban. The insurgent group has been battling to extinguish the last flame of resistance in the Panjshir Valley, which held out for a decade against the Soviet Union’s occupation and also the Taliban’s first rule from 1996-2001.
Late Friday, celebratory gunfire rang out across Kabul as rumours spread the valley had fallen. Fighters from the National Resistance Front — made up of anti-Taliban militia and former Afghan security forces — are understood to have significant weapon stockpiles in the valley, which lies around 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Kabul.
Pro-Taliban Twitter accounts aired video clips purporting to show the new regime’s fighters had captured tanks and other heavy military equipment inside the valley. Taliban and resistance tweets suggested the key district of Paryan had been taken and lost again, but that could also not be independently verified.
Taliban Finalise New Afghanistan Govt; 80% Doha Team in Council | The Taliban have finalised their new government in Afghanistan nearly a fortnight after their violent takeover of Afghanistan - a ‘Shura’ or Religious Council will control and run the executive powers of the nation, top Taliban sources told CNN-News18 today. This ‘Shura’ will comprise of Taliban elders and other ethnic groups, and women will not be a part of this Council, the sources said.
US Homeland Security Says Over 40,000 People Flown in From Afghanistan | The US Secretary of Homeland Security says the government expects to admit more than 50,000 people into the country from the Afghanistan airlift. Alejandro Mayorkas suggested Friday that figure could climb in what he called an unprecedented evacuation. Mayorkas told reporters during a news conference that the US has brought more than 40,000 people into the country from Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul last month. About a quarter of those who have come so far are US citizens or permanent residents.
The Taliban are close to forming a government in Afghanistan after their swift takeover of the war-ravaged country.
Ahmad Massoud, son of military commander Massoud Ahmad Shah, denied reports of Panjshir conquest by Taliban. "Conquering Panjshir will be my last day in Panjshir," he said.
News of Panjshir conquests is circulating on Pakistani media. This is a lie. Conquering Panjshir will be my last day in Panjshir, inshallah.— Ahmad Massoud
WATCH | ‘All reports that I fled the country are baseless. I’m calling from Panjshir Valley. We are managing the situation," Acting President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh told News18.
'All reports that I fled the country are baseless. I'm calling from Panjshir Valley. We are managing the situation: Acting President of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh.
(Exclusive Input: @manojkumargupta)
Talking about the attack from the Taliban, Amrullah Saleh said: “We are managing the situation. Of course, it’s a difficult situation, We are under the invasion of the Taliban and Pakistanis and Al Qaeda and other terrorist groups. We have held the ground, we have not lost territory." “Over the past four-five days that the Taliban have launched their offensive, they have not been able to have any significant gain. They have suffered casualties, we have suffered casualties too," he added.
Calling From Inside Panjshir, Haven't Fled Anywhere: Amrullah Saleh | Afghanistan‘s ‘acting’ President Amrullah Saleh has told CNN-News18 that he is inside the Panjshir valley and with commanders and political figures of the resistance, amid reports that the region had fallen to the Taliban. Calling the reports “absolutely baseless", Saleh said the Panjshir valley had been under attack by the Taliban and other forces since four to five days, but that no territory had been captured by the insurgents. “There are some media reports being circulated around that I have fled my country. This is absolutely baseless. This is my voice, I am calling you from the Panjshir valley, from my base. I am with our commanders and our political leaders," said Saleh.
Meanwhile, Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners.
In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc’s Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and “taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts.”
One employee of the former government has told Reuters the Taliban are seeking to acquire former officials’ emails. Late last month the employee said that the Taliban had asked him to preserve the data held on the servers of the ministry he used to work for.
The Islamists face the enormous challenge of shifting gears from insurgent group to governing power, days after the United States fully withdrew its troops and ended two decades of war.
