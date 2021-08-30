Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: US Probing if Civilians Killed in Kabul Air Strike on ISIS-K; Taliban Agree to Allow Afghans to Leave

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The United States is investigating whether civilians may have been killed in an air strike it launched to destroy a car laden with explosives in the Afghan capital Kabul, a spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM) said. The statement came after CNN reported that nine members of a family, including six children, were killed in Sunday’s air strike in the crowded capital, where thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the Taliban. Local media also reported that civilians were killed in the strike. “We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul today,” Captain Bill Urban, a CENTCOM spokesman, said in a statement. “We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat to the airport,” he continued, using an acronym for the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, which carried out a suicide attack at the airport on Thursday.
“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties,” Urban continued. “It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life,” he said. The US air strike came after a suicide bomber from the Islamic State group on Thursday targeted US troops stopping huge crowds of people from entering the airport as they try to flee the new Taliban regime.
Scores of people died in the attack, including 13 US service personnel. The car that was destroyed by the US strike had been headed for Kabul’s airport, a Taliban spokesman had said earlier Sunday.
US Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Monday will host a virtual ministerial meeting with key partners on Afghanistan, his spokesperson said. The countries that were listed by the US for the virtual ministerial meeting on Afghanistan include, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Qatar, along with the European Union and the NATO.
US Launches Airstrikes on 'Explosive-laden Vehicle', Eliminates ISIS-K Threat | The US on Sunday said its military forces conducted drone strikes on a “multiple suicide bombers" vehicle in Afghanistan‘s capital city Kabul and eliminated an ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport where a large number of people have gathered to flee from the war-torn country. A massive evacuation is currently underway at the airport by several countries to take their people back safely.
Taliban Prep to Attack Panjshir, Snap Phone Lines | The valley mounting a concerted resistance effort against the Taliban, Panjshir, has now been cut off from the world as the insurgents have disconnected their telephone and internet services, sources told CNN-News18. Sources said the Taliban has cut off telephone and internet services in the area to stop internal communication between the forces of the second resistance formed after the insurgent group took over Afghanistan in a rapid blitz of cities and provincial capitals mid-August.
READ | Nothing to Worry About Taliban's Takeover of Afghanistan, Kashmir's Security Under Control: Indian Army
The Army on Sunday said the security situation in the Kashmir valley is under control and there is nothing to worry about the fallout of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
We Want to Maintain Afghanistan's Trade, Political Ties with India: Taliban Leader | The Taliban wants to maintain Afghanistan's trade, economic and political relations with India, senior leader of the outfit Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai has said while describing it as an important country in the region. In a video address in Pashto, Stanekzai said consultations with various groups and political parties are going on to form a government in Kabul that will have representations from people from "different walks of life".
Taliban Agrees to Allow Afghans to Leave, International Statement Says | The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country," they said in the statement.
US Should Not Recognise Taliban, Says Democratic Senator | The United States should not formally recognise the Taliban, a top American Senator from the ruling Democratic party has said, amid increasing signs that the Biden administration now considers the group as the defacto ruler of Afghanistan. He also said it would not be a great idea to recognise the opposition forces that are not actually running the country.
About 114,000 people have been evacuated since August 15, when the Taliban swept back into power. The American withdrawal from Afghanistan is due to be completed by Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries.
“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country,” they said in the statement.
The statement said the countries, which also included Australia, Japan, France, Spain and many others, would continue to issue travel documents to designated Afghans.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here