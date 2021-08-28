Afghanistan LIVE Updates: US Drone Strike 'Kills Target' from ISIS-K in Wake of Airport Blasts; Warns of More Kabul Attacks

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: US military forces launched an airstrike in Nangahar Province of Afghanistan against ISIS-K and “killed the target”. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province (an IS offshoot) had claimed responsibility of the Kabul airport blasts that killed over 100 Afghans.
“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target,” said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command. “We know of no civilian casualties,” he added in a statement. Next week, on September 1, Hamid Karzai International Airport will be under the control of the hardline Islamists, who already on Friday claimed to have moved into certain areas of the military side of the facility.
“We are departing by August 31. Upon that date, we are delivering — we’re essentially giving the airport back to the Afghan people,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Friday, cutting off speculation about the possibility of it falling into international hands.
US Strikes IS Target in Afghanistan, Pushes Airlift into Final Stage | The US conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into a fraught final stage with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport. US forces overseeing the evacuation have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent any repeat of a suicide bombing that killed scores of civilians crowded around one of the airport's main access gates and 13 American troops.
WATCH | CNN-News18 accesses pictures of stranded Indians and Afghan Sikhs in Kabul. This group is staying in a Gurudwara. They have appealed to the govt for their evacuation.
CNN-News18 accesses pictures of stranded Indians and Afghan Sikhs in Kabul. This group is staying in a Gurudwara. They have appealed to the govt for their evacuation.— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 28, 2021
(Exclusive Input: @manojkumargupta)@AnchorAnandN shares details with @JamwalNews18. pic.twitter.com/Ff68nR8dNJ
France ended its evacuations from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan late Friday, officials said, one day after a suicide bombing left scenes of carnage outside Kabul airport. The airlift had to be stopped because "the security conditions were no longer being met at the airport", Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly said in the wake of Thursday's attack, which killed scores of Afghan civilians and 13 US troops.
US Drone Strike Targets IS 'Planner' in Afghanistan | The US military said Friday it had carried out a drone strike against a "planner" of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport. "The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target," said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.
Taliban Forces in Kabul Airport Ready to Take Over | Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, as soon as U.S. forces leave, two senior Taliban figures said on Friday. One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, "just not a small part where the Americans still are." A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: "It's just a matter of some more time."
READ | America's Afghanistan Blunder: Will Joe Biden Walk the Talk of 'Won't Forget, Won't Forgive?'
"We will not forget, we will not forgive," those were Joe Biden’s words as America seemed to come to grips with the horror of the Kabul airport attack.
US Warns 'Credible Threats' to Kabul Airlift After IS Attack | The high-risk Kabul airlift operation to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies still faced "specific, credible threats", the Pentagon said Friday, one day after a suicide bomber targeted the throng trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, killing scores of people including 13 US servicemen. The blast claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group targeted US forces, but hit hardest the mass of people who had converged on the airport in a desperate bid to escape the Taliban's feared hardline rule.
Taliban Urge Female Staff of Public Health Dept to Return to Work | The Taliban in a statement on Friday urged female employees of the country’s Public Health Department to attend their duties, amid reports of women being denied to work after the insurgent group’s rapid takeover of the country. Known to be heinous in their treatment of women, the Taliban has lately sought to project a more moderate image after their blitz in the war-torn nation, saying females would be party to limited rights under the nation’s new government.
UK Says More Can Be Done for Afghans Who Have Arrived in Britain | The British government acknowledged that more can be done by to help and assist Afghan nationals and their families settle in Britain as they escape from Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban. Britain earlier announced plans to welcome up to 5,000 Afghans fleeing the Taliban during the first year of a new resettlement programme that will prioritise women, girls and religious and other minorities.
Any Sustainable Solution in Afghanistan Must Include Pakistan: US Senator | Any sustainable solution in Afghanistan must include Pakistan, a senior Republican Senator has said. We all must remember (that) Pakistan is a nuclear-armed nation, and there is a Pakistan version of the Taliban who wishes to topple the Pakistani government and military, Senator Lindsay Graham tweeted, in an apparent reference to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Therefore, "any sustainable solution in Afghanistan must include Pakistan," he said, adding that these are "very dangerous times".
US Evacuates Over 1 Lakh People from Afghanistan Since Aug 14 | The US has evacuated and facilitated the shifting of approximately 109,200 people from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul since August 14, the White House has said. It also said that the US evacuated approximately 4,200 people in 12 hours on Friday, following the deadly suicide attack near the Kabul airport on Thursday. This is the result of 12 US military flights (9 C-17s and 3 C-130s) which carried approximately 2,100 evacuees, and 29 coalition flights which carried approximately 2,100 people, the White House said in its latest update of the evacuation figures on Friday.
President Emmanuel Macron had said on Thursday that the ambassador and other diplomatic staff would leave Kabul in the next few days aboard one of the last French flights out. He said the ambassador would maintain his posting but for security reasons he will be operating from Paris for the time being. The statement by the ministers said that France would continue its work of sheltering Afghans who are threatened, including after August 31".
France Ends Evacuations at Kabul Airport | France ended evacuation operations on Friday and its team at the makeshift French Embassy at Kabul's airport pulled up stakes. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defence Minister Florence Parly announced that evacuations drew to a close with nearly 3,000 transferred out of Afghanistan. The team at France's embassy in Kabul reached Abu Dhabi before returning to France, the statement said, suggesting that Ambassador David Martinon was returning home, too. A French base in Abu Dhabi has been the transit points for French evacuees before heading to Paris.
The attack followed a chorus of warnings about an imminent threat and, as crowds gathered outside the airport Saturday, the United States issued a fresh alert for US citizens to leave the areas around the main gates “immediately”.
The warning came just hours after the Pentagon said the evacuation operation continued to face “specific, credible” threats. “We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts, absolutely,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
The Pentagon clarified that there was one explosion Thursday, not two as previously believed. At the White House, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki said US national security experts consider another attack is “likely” and the next few days will be “the most dangerous period to date”.
Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Twitter that fighters had moved into parts of the military side of Kabul airport, but the Pentagon pushed back, with Kirby saying gates and operations were still being run by the US military.
In one of the greater ironies after two decades of war, racing to meet the August 31 deadline for the US withdrawal has meant close cooperation with the Taliban on evacuee movements and the IS threat.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here