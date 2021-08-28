Afghanistan LIVE Updates: US Drone Strike 'Kills Target' from ISIS-K in Wake of Airport Blasts; Warns of More Kabul Attacks

The attack followed a chorus of warnings about an imminent threat and, as crowds gathered outside the airport Saturday, the United States issued a fresh alert for US citizens to leave the areas around the main gates “immediately”.

The warning came just hours after the Pentagon said the evacuation operation continued to face “specific, credible” threats. “We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts, absolutely,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The Pentagon clarified that there was one explosion Thursday, not two as previously believed. At the White House, President Joe Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki said US national security experts consider another attack is “likely” and the next few days will be “the most dangerous period to date”.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said on Twitter that fighters had moved into parts of the military side of Kabul airport, but the Pentagon pushed back, with Kirby saying gates and operations were still being run by the US military.

In one of the greater ironies after two decades of war, racing to meet the August 31 deadline for the US withdrawal has meant close cooperation with the Taliban on evacuee movements and the IS threat.

