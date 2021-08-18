Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Human Remains Found in Wheels of US Plane That Fled Kabul; Biden 'Clear On' His Decision

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: The US Air Force has said human remains have been found in the wheels of American C-17 that fled Kabul. Two days ago, videos had emerged of people clinging to the fuselage of a US military aircraft as it taxied at Hamid Karzai International Airport. Some 3,200 people have been evacuated by the US military so far, a White House official said, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone — US citizens, permanent residents and their families on 13 flights.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden reiterated that he won’t make mistakes that were made in the past. “How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war when Afghan troops will not? I’m clear on my answer. I will not repeat the mistakes we have made in the past,” Biden said.
Reactions to Afghanistan’s grim situation have been pouring in from all corner. BJP general secretary CT Ravi said, “Taliban is a terrorist organization and is supported by Pakistan. China is also helping them. Taliban may support terrorist activities in Kashmir and provoke Khalistan supporters. I feel we should adopt Israel’s counter-terrorism strategy.”
UK Says Will Work to Avoid Humanitarian Disaster in Afghanistan | Britain will work with other countries to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and any recognition of the new government must be on an international basis, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday. "The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to work with international partners to avoid a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan and the wider region," a Downing Street spokesperson said after the call with Pakistan's Imran Khan.
PM Modi Chairs CCS; MHA Announces Emergency E-visa for Afghans | In a "difficult and complicated exercise", India on Tuesday completed the evacuation of all its embassy staff, a move that ended the country's diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, even as the government announced an emergency e-visa facility for Afghans who want to come to the country. Also on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee, attended by senior ministers --Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman-- and other senior officials to take stock of the situation in that country after the Taliban seized power on Sunday.
Elsewhere in the country's third-largest city, Herat, girls joined boys in returning to school, against expectations, but Taliban fighters handed out hijabs and headscarves at the door. In the capital Kabul, a female news anchor interviewed a Taliban official in a TV studio — a sight once thought unimaginable.
Uncertainty Looms for Afghan Women Despite Taliban Outreach | A women’s activist who stayed home for days in fear of the Taliban ventured out for the first time Tuesday in Afghanistan. She and her sister — their hair covered by loosely draped scarves — were the only women in the market, where they drew some hostile stares but no outright harassment. The picture shows an internally displaced Afghan woman from a northern province, who fled her home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, fans her sleeping child, in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan.
As heart-wrenching visuals of desperate Afghans feeling the devastated country in a bid to escape the Taliban rule grabbed international headlines, the hardline group appeared to be seeking to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a brutal rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical.
Is Taliban 2.0 a Milder Version of Their Hardline Brand? | Facing global condemnation for their militant blitz to power in Afghanistan after a bloody nationwide battle, the Taliban on Tuesday declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule.
Situation in Kabul Will be Soon Back to Normal: Taliban | Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises. “The situation in Kabul city will soon be back to normal," was their big statement as fears over stability grew in the war-torn country. “We don’t want to repeat any conflict, any war again, and we want to do away with the factors for conflict," he said through a translator.
Women, Sharia Law & Media: Taliban's 'Conciliatory Face' at First Media Briefing | A Taliban spokesman has pledged to secure Afghanistan after the insurgents took over the country following a blitz that lasted over a week. Zabihullah Mujahid made the comment Tuesday at his first news conference. For years, he had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants. He said the insurgents sought no revenge and that everyone is forgiven.
The Taliban have pledged not to seek “revenge” against their opponents in Afghanistan in their first press conference since taking power, as the United States said they would hold the insurgents to their promises to respect human rights.
The Taliban announcements came Tuesday after the return to Afghanistan of their co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, crowning the group’s astonishing comeback after being ousted in a US-led invasion nearly 20 years ago.
In the capital Kabul, some shops opened and the insurgents told government staff to return to work — though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the country to escape the hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, or fearing direct retribution for siding with the Western-backed government in power for the past two decades.
