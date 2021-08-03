After Auctioning Buffaloes, Cash-starved Pak Govt Puts PM Imran Khan's Official Residence on Rent

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing huge debts and liabilities, has put his official residence in Islamabad on rent to generate income for the cash-strapped country. According to media reports, the house will be given on rent to host fashion shows, cultural and educational events to make quick money out of it.

It is being reported that the decision was taken by the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan and two committees have been formed to ensure that the “decorum" and “discipline" of the PM House are maintained well while organising such events.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led Imran Khan, had in August 2019 said that the house will be turned into a university of a postgraduate institute. Apparently, the decision was taken to cut down the cost to resolve financial issues and had also announced that the Governors will also not live in Governor Houses. In the same year, Khan himself had left the Prime Minister House and shifted to his another residence at Bani Gala.

According to a Times Now report, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had once said that the cost to maintain the Prime Minister’s house was Rs 470 million so Khan has took a decision to vacate it and ordered the residence to be made into an educational institute.

Earlier in September 2018, Khan had garnered Rs 23 lakh when his PTI government auctioned eight buffaloes kept by his predecessor Nawaz Sharif at the PM House for his “gastronomic requirements".

Prime Minister Khan had launched a massive austerity drive. Under the plan, the government auctioned 61 luxury cars last week, raising some Rs 200 million. The plan was to auction 102 surplus cars, including bullet proof vehicles, and four helicopters used by the Cabinet Division.

The sale of three buffaloes and five calves belonging to the PM house had fetched a total of Rs 2,302,000 in an auction held in Islamabad, Dawn newspaper had said, adding that most of them were purchased by supporters of Sharif.

After his appointment as Pakistan Prime Minister, Khan had reportedly admitted that the Pakistan government does not have enough income cash to spend on the public welfare schemes.

