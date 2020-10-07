News18 Logo

After Blast In Northwest Syria Town, U.S. Says Rise In Attacks Troubling

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday said it was troubled by a recent rise in attacks in Syria, a day after a blast in the northwest town of al-Bab killed at least 11 people.

“The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack near a crowded traffic circle in al-Bab yesterday,” U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, adding that other reports indicated more than 20 people were killed. “We are deeply troubled by the rise in such terrorist attacks in recent months.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: October 7, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
