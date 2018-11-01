After China, Burundi, Pakistan Recognises Rajapaksa as Lankan Prime Minister

Pakistan on Thursday became the third country after China and Burundi to recognise Mahinda Rajapaksa as the prime minister of Sri Lanka, which is facing political turmoil after his appointment.Pakistan High Commissioner Shahid Ahmat Hashmat called on Rajapaksa and offered congratulations to the former strongman, who was controversially installed as the premier by President Maithripala Sirisena after sacking Ranil Wickremesinghe.The High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan's support for continuation and consolidation of democratic process in Sri Lanka, the High Commission said in a statement.He expressed hope that the ongoing political situation will be overcome peacefully and amicably in accordance with the constitution and aspirations of Sri Lankan people.Pakistan became the third nation after China and Burundi to recognise former president Rajapaksa as the new premier. Chinese President Xi Jinping was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Rajapaksa, known for his pro-Beijing stance.Wickremesinghe has called his sacking a constitutional coup and maintains that he holds majority in the 225-member House.Sirisena, who had suspended Parliament till November 16 after Wickremesinghe sought an emergency session to prove his majority, has agreed to call parliament next Monday.The president was under increasing political and diplomatic pressure to reconvene Parliament which he had suspended apparently to allow Rajapaksa to engineer crossovers from Wickremesinghe's side.