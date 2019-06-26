Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After China says 'Won't Allow', Citizens Urge Discussion of Hong Kong Protests at G-20

Protesters gathered outside the US and EU consulates on Wednesday morning to deliver petitions stating their requests.

Associated Press

Updated:June 26, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After China says 'Won't Allow', Citizens Urge Discussion of Hong Kong Protests at G-20
Demonstrators march during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong (Image : Reuters)
Loading...

Hong Kong: Protesters in Hong Kong opposed to contentious extradition legislation are calling on leaders of the US, the European Union and others to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this week's G-20 summit in Japan.

Groups of protesters gathered outside the US and EU consulates Wednesday morning to deliver petitions stating their requests. A spokesman says changes to the Chinese territory's legislation could expose citizens of all nationalities to being extradited to China for unfair trials and possible torture.

Hundreds of thousands of people have protested in recent weeks over the legislation and police violence against them. China has said it won't permit any discussion of Hong Kong affairs at the meeting in Osaka.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram