After China says 'Won't Allow', Citizens Urge Discussion of Hong Kong Protests at G-20
Protesters gathered outside the US and EU consulates on Wednesday morning to deliver petitions stating their requests.
Demonstrators march during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong (Image : Reuters)
Hong Kong: Protesters in Hong Kong opposed to contentious extradition legislation are calling on leaders of the US, the European Union and others to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this week's G-20 summit in Japan.
Groups of protesters gathered outside the US and EU consulates Wednesday morning to deliver petitions stating their requests. A spokesman says changes to the Chinese territory's legislation could expose citizens of all nationalities to being extradited to China for unfair trials and possible torture.
Hundreds of thousands of people have protested in recent weeks over the legislation and police violence against them. China has said it won't permit any discussion of Hong Kong affairs at the meeting in Osaka.
