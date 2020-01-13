English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
After Crisis Talks, Queen Agrees to Offer Prince Harry and Meghan 'Period of Transition' in UK & Canada

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

In a statement released by the Buckingham Palace after the crisis talks, it emerged that the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future roles will be fleshed out over time.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: January 13, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
London: Queen Elizabeth II on Monday agreed to offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a period of transition during which the couple can divide their time between the UK and Canada.

In a statement released by the Buckingham Palace after the crisis talks, it emerged that the details of their future roles will be fleshed out over time.

The Queen met her grandson, Prince Harry, for face-to-face talks and discussed the future roles for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's bombshell announcement that they want to "step back" from Britain's royal duties.
