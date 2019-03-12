LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
After Deadly Ethiopian Airlines Crash, Boeing to Upgrade Software in 737 MAX 8 Fleet in 'Weeks'

Boeing did not refer to Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines crash in connection to the software upgrade. The statement did express the company's condolences to the relatives of the 157 people who died, however.

Updated:March 12, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
After Deadly Ethiopian Airlines Crash, Boeing to Upgrade Software in 737 MAX 8 Fleet in 'Weeks'
The company logo for Boeing is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: Boeing Co confirmed late on Monday it will deploy a software upgrade to the 737 MAX 8, a few hours after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would mandate "design changes" in the aircraft by April.

The company said in the aftermath of October's Lion Air Flight crash it has for several months "been developing a flight control software enhancement for the 737 MAX, designed to make an already safe aircraft even safer." The software upgrade "will be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks," it said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
