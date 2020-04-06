After Democratic Frontrunner Joe Biden Pledges to Pick Woman VP, Kamala Harris Emerges as Favourite

With the US Presidential election just a few months away, all eyes are on Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, who is yet to announce a running mate. In March, Biden had pledged to pick a woman as his vice-presidential running mate and his announcement had left many guessing about his choice.

In a column for the Business Insider, Michael Gordon, who worked as a spokesperson for the Clinton Justice Department, makes a case for Senator Kamala Harris.

Harris has considerable appeal among the moderates as well as the progressives, which is a reason why she is polling as the top VP choice, Gordon writes.

“Moreover, as the only black female presidential contender, she represents arguably the most influential voting bloc for the Democratic party,” he adds.

Harris would also bring to the table strong debate skills which can help push Trump, who Gordon terms ‘a master of distraction’, to remain honest.

Biden is aware of Harris’s debating prowess as he had seen her dazzle on the debate stage last summer.

Gordon, however, points out that is it is not entirely uncommon for former rivals to come together in the general. “She would be a happy warrior going up against the wooden, insincere Mike Pence,” the Business Insider article adds.

Talking about other names that frequently emerged, Gordan says while Senator Amy Klobuchar is a “high-visibility” option who had shown a powerful Midwestern appeal, but it is unlikely that she would create the “right surge” as Biden is already strong in that region.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, on the other hand, is a contrast candidate who has proven that she is capable of “energising” Democrats to left from the center than Biden's core base, Gordon writes. He, however, says she struggled to “resonate with voters in her home state".

Against this backdrop, the better contrast candidate is Harris as she displays an energy that Biden lacks, writes Gordon. “During her presidential run, she pitched a platform that threaded the needle between left and centre and has credibility across the board.”

Harris, Gordon says, can help unite a party that needs to be at “full strength” in the run-up to the general.