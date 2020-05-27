WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Entering Virus-driven Recession with Biggest Drop, France GDP Set to Fall 'Around 20%' in 2nd Quarter

People walk in front of the Saint-Etienne church during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mulhouse, France March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People walk in front of the Saint-Etienne church during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mulhouse, France March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

France's national statistics agency INSEE said that activity was resuming 'prudently' after lockdown measures were eased and that while consumer spending was rebounding consumer confidence slid a bit further.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
Share this:

Paris: France's economy could contract by around 20 percent in the second quarter as lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus slashed activity, the national statistics agency INSEE said Wednesday.

It also said activity was resuming "prudently" after lockdown measures were eased in France earlier this month and that while consumer spending was rebounding consumer confidence slid a bit further.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading