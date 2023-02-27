The US Energy Department in a report concluded that the Covid-19 pandemic most likely happened due to laboratory leak, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a classified intelligence report which was given to the White House and key members of the US Congress.

The report points out that the US Energy Department remained undecided on the emergence of the virus and the shift in stance was noted in an update to a 2021 document by US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and her office.

According to the report, different parts of the intelligence community have differing opinions on the origin of Covid-19 but now the Energy Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) both agree to some extent that the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory.

The US has roped in other agencies also to study the origins of the Covid-19 virus and four other agencies, along with a national intelligence panel, still believe that the pandemic broke out due to natural transmission. There are two agencies who are yet to decide on what may have led to the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal report pointed out that the shift in stance of the US Energy Department is due to “new intelligence” and it is major because the department has “considerable scientific expertise and oversees a network of US national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research”.

The report also said that the judgement by the Energy Department has been made in “low confidence”. The FBI sticks to the lab leak theory with “moderate confidence” and has retained this position since 2021.

The National Bioforensic Analysis Center initially set up to analyse anthrax and bio threat supports an array of microbiologists, immunologists and other scientists who are employed by the FBI.

American officials told the Wall Street Journal that the FBI and the Energy Department arrived at the lab leak conclusion via different methods and said that both agencies believe that “an unintended lab leak is most likely” the reason behind the pandemic.

The National Intelligence Council and four other unnamed intelligence agencies believe that the virus was naturally transmitted with “low confidence”.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and another unnamed intelligence agency remain undecided between both theories.

The report said that despite differing opinions, there is consensus between them that Covid-19 was not a Chinese biological-weapons program.

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan did not decline or confirm regarding the news report published by the WSJ and said the Biden administration has directed every part of the American intelligence community to devote resources and understand as much as they can about the origin of Covid-19.

As the pandemic spread and then subsided, the global health community and dozens of scientists, medical experts and lawmakers were drawn to the theory that the virus may have jumped from animal to humans but gradually the lab-leak theory also gained attention (even though it was discredited in the beginning) as scientists failed to identify a confirmed animal source for Covid-19.

The 2021 intelligence community report which cites scientists and Chinese public-health officials said that the outbreak at a seafood market in Wuhan could have been a case of community spread and not the source of the virus.

