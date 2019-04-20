After Fire Breaks Out in Bali Airport, Domestic Flights Face Temporary Disruption

: The I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung, Bali was under a temporary shutdown Friday after a fire broke out in the domestic terminal in the afternoon.Several check-in counters for domestic flights were moved, including that of Air Asia and Lion Air, to Island E at the international departure terminal for check-in, The Jakarta Post reported.Arie Ahsanurrohim, head of the airport's communication and legal section, told The Jakarta Post that counters 23 to 62 in the domestic terminal would be closed for the next 72 hours.“All International check-ins for Air Asia will be relocated from Island E to Island A at the international departure terminal,” Arie told The Jakarta Post.The airport authorities predict that the terminal would be fully functional by April 22.Operations at the domestic terminal were disrupted by the Friday fire, wherein at least 19 fights were affected, before the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) units extinguished it. No casualties were reported in the incident.The police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.