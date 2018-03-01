After Florida Shooting, Walmart Raises Minimum Age for Buying Firearms

Walmart Inc said on Wednesday that it was raising the minimum age at which customers could buy firearms and ammunition to 21 years.The US retailer is also removing items from its website resembling assault-style rifles, including non-lethal airsoft guns and toys, it said in a statement.Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, a retailer of camping supplies, sporting goods and guns, said it will permanently stop selling assault-style rifles after the massacre at a Florida high school that has reopened a fierce debate over gun control in America.Dick's Sporting Goods will also stop selling high-capacity magazines and will not sell any guns to people under age 21, Dick's chief executive, Ed Stack, said in an open letter on the company's website.A massacre at a school in Florida on February 14 that saw deaths of 17 people has reopened a fierce debate over gun control in the United States.Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday went his furthest yet toward endorsing restrictions on gun sales, challenging lawmakers to go big on legislation to help prevent more school shootings.Trump spoke approvingly of several ideas opposed by the powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby, which endorsed his 2016 candidacy, including raising the legal age to buy rifles to 21 from 18, and proposals to expand background checks for gun buyers."I will sign it," Trump said as he urged the group of lawmakers - some favoring more gun restrictions, others averse to gun control - to avoid tailored attempts to fix holes in gun laws and embrace a comprehensive fix.