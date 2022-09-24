After G4 Foreign Ministers, Portugal PM Costa Says India Needs to Be Included in UN Security Council

Hours after foreign ministers of the Group of Four (G4) issued a joint statement concerning the slow pace of reforms at the UN Security Council (UNSC), Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa on Thursday also said UNSC should include India, Brazil and the African continent.

“A security council that incorporates a comprehensive view of security (is a) security council where the African Continent, Brazil and India have seats. And where small countries are fairly represented,” Costa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We need a representative, agile and functional security council that is able to respond to the challenges of the 21st century without being paralyzed and whose actions are scrutinized by the other members of the United Nations,” Costa further added.

During his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Costa also condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine and thanked the UN for making efforts to resolve this conflict and mitigate its damaging effects on supply chains and food security.

“We therefore cannot fail to condemn the Russian aggression and here to reinforce Portugal’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Costa said and urged Russia to cease hostilities and allow the creation of a sustained ceasefire and peace-oriented dialogue.

Earlier in the day, the G4 pointed out the slow pace of UNSC reforms and the impact it is having on solving critical issues related to global security. Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco França and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi released a joint statement urging for reforms.

“The G4 Ministers reiterated that expansion of the Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership is essential to make the body more representative, legitimate and effective,’ the statement said.

They pointed out that the UNSC needs reforms to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities and appear more effective when it comes to solving global challenges. They also said that the reforms need to be implemented urgently due to ongoing conflicts and also due to increasingly complex and interconnected global challenges.

“Today’s conflicts around the globe as well as increasingly complex and interconnected global challenges have brought to the forefront the urgency of reforming the United Nations and updating its main decision-making bodies,” the statement said.

(with inputs from ANI)

