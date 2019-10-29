After Initial Delay, Saudi Aramco Aims to Begin Planned IPO on November 3
Separately, Aramco has not approached the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) to invest in the IPO, the sovereign wealth fund's managing director Farouk Bastaki said on Tuesday.
Image for representation.
Dubai/ Riyadh: Saudi Aramco aims to announce the start of its initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 3, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after delaying the deal earlier this month to give advisers time to secure cornerstone investors.
Separately, Aramco has not approached the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) to invest in the IPO, the sovereign wealth fund's managing director Farouk Bastaki said on Tuesday.
"KIA has not been approached by Aramco or its advisers for the IPO, and KIA will look at the IPO like any other investment," Bastaki told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference in Riyadh.
The people also said Aramco's chief executive officer, Amin Nasser, was not present at the conference on Tuesday as he was meeting investors abroad ahead of the offering.
The state oil firm was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday. The people declined to be identified due to commercial sensitivities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blow Dryer? Apple’s Rs 24,900 AirPods Pro are Already Making a Lot of Noise With Memes
- Apple iPhone Users Rejoice as iOS 13.2 With Deep Fusion Photography Is Out Now
- Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Are Probably What You Were Waiting For
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 27 Written Updates: Paras Asks Mahira to Compete with Shehnaz
- These Airtel And Vodafone Recharge Plans Are Great if You Need a Lot of 4G Data