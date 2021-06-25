After John McAfee Dies by Suicide, Edward Snowden Says Julian Assange 'Could be Next'

Former NSA consultant and data privacy advocate Edward Snowden tweeted on Wednesday that Julian Assange “could be next," after antivirus mogul John McAfee died by apparent suicide in a Barcelona prison cell following news that he was being extradited to the US on criminal tax evasion charges.

“Europe should not extradite those accused of non-violent crimes to a court system so unfair - and prison system so cruel - that native-born defendants would rather die than become subject to it. Julian Assange could be next," Edward Snowden tweeted on Wednesday. “Until the system is reformed, a moratorium should remain," he added.

Antivirus software magnate John McAfee was found dead in Barcelona prison on Wednesday, hours after Spanish court allowed his extradition to the US on charges of tax evasion.

Although the cause of McAfee’s death is still not revealed, netizens are revisiting his tweet from December 1, 2019, which they believe is a clear hint. The tweet features a picture of McAfee’s right arms where he got a tattoo that read “WHACKD.”

Explaining the reason why he got the tattoo, McAfee had written in the tweet that he had been getting subtle messages from US officials saying that they were coming for him. The antivirus software pioneer also mentioned that the US officials’ subtle messages to him meant that he would eventually kill himself. Ending the tweet, McAfee had written, “If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.”

McAfee was arrested by Spanish authorities in October 2020 after he was indicted in the US for tax evasion the same year. The allegations against McAfee were that of failure to file taxes for four years despite earning millions in income between 2014 and 2018. The court documents allege that he earned the money from promoting cryptocurrencies, speaking engagements, selling the rights to his life story for a documentary, and consulting work.

