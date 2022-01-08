After Man Attempts To Kill Queen Elizabeth II, No-Fly Zone Imposed Over Windsor

The United Kingdom’s civil aviation authority on Friday said that it has imposed a no-flying zone over the Windsor Castle amid concerns over the security of monarch Queen Elizabeth II, according to a report by news agency The Sun.

Drones and aircrafts passing within a 2,500ft altitude will not be allowed to fly over the Windsor Castle starting January 27. Fighter planes, according to the report by the Sun, will be scrambled if it fails to respond to warnings given over the radio.

The move comes after a man was caught trying to break into the Windsor Castle for killing Queen Elizabeth II on December 25. The man, Jaswant Singh Chail, wanted to assassinate the Queen to avenge the deaths of Indians in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre where Britishers massacred thousands of Indians at a peaceful congregation during the colonial rule by firing at innocent men, women and children.

“I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre,” Chail, who was allegedly wielding a crossbow, said in a video uploaded to Snapchat. “It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated against because of their race,” he further said, following which he also made a reference from the science fiction movie Star Wars before being stopped on his tracks by the Metropolitan Police.

The Queen has mostly remained at her private apartments in Windsor Castle since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report by the AFP says that the man who was stopped by the UK police within the grounds of Windsor Castle is now held for mental health treatment. He will now receive treatment under the Mental Health Act, which allows the English and Welsh authorities to treat people with mental health issues without their consent by detaining them.

