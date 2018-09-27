English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Missing His Flight, Irish Man Chases Plane on Runway in Dublin Airport; Arrested
Witnesses said a man in his 20s broke through an airport door and ran toward the Ryanair plane, which was about to take off for Amsterdam, at around 7 a.m.
Patrick Kehoe leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin after chasing a plane after missing his flight, (Image: AP)
London: An Irish man who missed his flight at Dublin Airport was arrested Thursday for running after the plane on the tarmac in a bid to flag it down.
Witnesses said a man in his 20s broke through an airport door and ran toward the Ryanair plane, which was about to take off for Amsterdam, at around 7 a.m.
Declan Harvey, who was at the airport, said he could hear a man shouting "Wait!" at the plane before he was tackled to the ground by airport workers.
The airport said that a man became "agitated" after he and a woman arrived at the gate too late for their flight. It said the man "broke through a door and made his way onto the apron, trying to flag the aircraft down."
He was briefly restrained by Ryanair staff until airport police arrived. He was handed over to Irish police and taken to a Dublin police station.
Patrick Kehoe, 23, later appeared in a Dublin court charged with criminal damage to a door lock. He was granted bail until his next court appearance.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
