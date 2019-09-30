English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Months of Pro-Democracy Protest, Xi Jinping Vows to Uphold 'One Country, Two Systems' in Hong Kong
Xi said the country would 'continue to fully and faithfully implement the principles of 'one country, two systems' and a 'high degree of autonomy'.
File image of China's President President Xi Jinping. (Reuters)
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Monday to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong, after months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.
Speaking at a reception in Beijing the night before celebrations to mark China's 70th anniversary, Xi said the country would "continue to fully and faithfully implement the principles of "one country, two systems" and a "high degree of autonomy".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host a Lavish South Carolina Wedding Rehearsal Dinner
- Kangana Ranaut Reveals That Her Mouth Froze During Her 'Messy' First Kiss
- Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Should be Replaced in FIFA World XI, Claims Liverpool Star
- William Dalrymple Had the Cheekiest Response to Imran Khan Reading 'The Anarchy'
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]