Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed Monday to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle in Hong Kong, after months of pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Speaking at a reception in Beijing the night before celebrations to mark China's 70th anniversary, Xi said the country would "continue to fully and faithfully implement the principles of "one country, two systems" and a "high degree of autonomy".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.