After Nawaz Sharif, Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Also Unwell in Jail

Islamabad: Another former Pakistani prime minister, facing corruption charges, has fallen ill while in jail, according to media reports.

A medical board on Monday suggested shifting former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is currently incarcerated in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal, from Adalia jail to a hospital after his health deteriorated, The Express Tribune reported.

The medical board has recommended a hernia surgery for the 60-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader. Medical reports also suggest that Abbasi has stones in his bladder and kidney.

Three-time prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is seriously ill and is admitted to a leading hospital in Lahore.

Sharif, who was admitted to Lahore's Services Hospital almost a week ago and is being treated under the supervision of the facility's special medical board. The 69-year-old experienced once more a dip in his platelet count on Sunday, with the number decreasing alarmingly from 45,000 to 25,000.

During Abbasi's appearance before the accountability court on Monday, his counsel submitted a plea to broadcast the LNG scandal trial on television. Abbasi was Pakistan prime minister from August, 2017 to May, 2018.

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Imran-ul-Haq were presented before the court.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan claims he is behind the accountability drive in the country while the NAB chairman also claims he is behind the accountability drive in the country. People should know what is happening and they should be able to watch everything on TV, said Abbasi.

The former premier also moved a petition in the accountability court seeking permission to be treated at Al-Shifa Hospital on his expense.

"I want to undergo surgery at Al-Shifa Hospital on my expense. The Punjab government is not ready to take any responsibility, he added.

The court, meanwhile, extended Abbasi's judicial remand till November 19 and adjourned the hearing, the report said.

