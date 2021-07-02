CHANGE LANGUAGE
Once Epicenter of its War to Oust Taliban, US Troops Leave Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield After 20 Yrs

All US and NATO troops leave Bagram air base in Afghanistan, says US defence official.

After nearly 20 years the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it to the media.

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S Miller, still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces.

first published:July 02, 2021, 10:43 IST