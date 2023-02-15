Weeks after the Punjab provincial government said it cannot provide security cover to Chinese citizens not affiliated with Pakistan government projects and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, China asked citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious.

A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ consular department notification issued Saturday warned Chinese citizens in Pakistan that they could be at risk of high levels of security in the country, Geo News said in its report.

Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah tried to address the concerns on Sunday during a meeting and he reiterated that the government is committed to the safety and security of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in Pakistan.

It should be noted that the Chinese embassy in Pakistan also shut down its consular services citing ‘technical difficulties’ and did not provide a timeline regarding a possible reopening of the consular section.

“Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023 until further notice, due to technical issues,”, the notification said. The notification also shared key information and phone numbers for citizens who require urgent passport and travel documents-related information and assistance.

The announcement was shared on the official website of the Chinese embassy.

It should be noted that the Pakistan’s Punjab province government has directed Chinese citizens working with private companies to hire private security companies for their security early February.

The Special Protection Unit (SPU) set up by the provincial government in 2014 is not currently equipped to provide security cover to those Chinese citizens who are not affiliated with Pakistan government-sponsored projects.

The home department of the provincial government said it will fulfil its role by evaluating the private security agencies that Chinese citizens working with private companies or running their personal business hire for their security.

Pakistan also witnessed a bomb blast in Peshawar, that injured more than 80 people and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has been restive since the end of 2022 as the ceasefire deal between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan has been called off.

