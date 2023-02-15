CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Turkey-Syria EarthquakeSpy BalloonSri LankaRussia-Ukraine WarPakistan
Home » News » World » After Pakistan’s Province Tells It Can’t Provide Security Cover to Chinese Citizens, Beijing Issues Advisory
1-MIN READ

After Pakistan’s Province Tells It Can’t Provide Security Cover to Chinese Citizens, Beijing Issues Advisory

By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 13:19 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

China has temporarily closed its consular office in its embassy in Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Representative)

China has temporarily closed its consular office in its embassy in Pakistan (Image: Reuters/Representative)

Pakistan’s Punjab government early February said it will not be able to provide security to Chinese citizens not affiliated with CPEC projects or Pakistan govt projects

Weeks after the Punjab provincial government said it cannot provide security cover to Chinese citizens not affiliated with Pakistan government projects and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, China asked citizens in Pakistan to remain cautious.

A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ consular department notification issued Saturday warned Chinese citizens in Pakistan that they could be at risk of high levels of security in the country, Geo News said in its report.

Pakistan interior minister Rana Sanaullah tried to address the concerns on Sunday during a meeting and he reiterated that the government is committed to the safety and security of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in Pakistan.

It should be noted that the Chinese embassy in Pakistan also shut down its consular services citing ‘technical difficulties’ and did not provide a timeline regarding a possible reopening of the consular section.

“Consular Section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023 until further notice, due to technical issues,”, the notification said. The notification also shared key information and phone numbers for citizens who require urgent passport and travel documents-related information and assistance.

The announcement was shared on the official website of the Chinese embassy.

It should be noted that the Pakistan’s Punjab province government has directed Chinese citizens working with private companies to hire private security companies for their security early February.

The Special Protection Unit (SPU) set up by the provincial government in 2014 is not currently equipped to provide security cover to those Chinese citizens who are not affiliated with Pakistan government-sponsored projects.

The home department of the provincial government said it will fulfil its role by evaluating the private security agencies that Chinese citizens working with private companies or running their personal business hire for their security.

Pakistan also witnessed a bomb blast in Peshawar, that injured more than 80 people and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has been restive since the end of 2022 as the ceasefire deal between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) Pakistan has been called off.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)
  3. pakistan
first published:February 15, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 13:19 IST
Read More