After PM Modi’s Tweet on Pakistan Flood Fury, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Replies

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took to Twitter to thank PM Narendra Modi for extending his heartfelt condolences at a time when the Muslim country is undergoing immense material and human losses caused due to floods.

Thanking PM Modi for his kind words, Shehbaz Shariff assured that with the help of their characteristic resilience, the people of Pakistan will overcome the adverse effects of the natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities.

I thank 🇮🇳 PM Narendra Modi @narendramodi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of 🇵🇰 shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 31, 2022



PM Modi had on Monday taken to Twitter to extend his condolences to the flood-hit people of Pakistan.

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

Torrential rains and flooding have submerged almost a third of Pakistan and taken the lives of 1,100 people, including 380 children. This comes amid appeals made by the United Nations for aid on Tuesday for what it described as an “unprecedented climate catastrophe.”

Recently, striking new satellite images have come to the fore that reveal the extent of Pakistan’s record flooding and show how an overflowing Indus River has turned part of Sindh Province into a 100-kilometer-wide inland lake.

In both Sindh and Balochistan provinces, rainfall has been 500% above average, engulfing entire villages and farmland, razing buildings and wiping out crops.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the country has suffered economic losses of over USD 10 billion due to rains and floods that inundated vast areas, affecting millions of people. The minister told the media that more than five years would be needed to rebuild the country. He said that the preliminary assessment showed that the losses were huge, saying “it is bigger than $10 billion. At least 1,136 have been killed due to floods and another 1,634 injured, according to the latest data issued by the National Disaster Management Authority, the chief national body tasked to deal with calamities.

Meanwhile, around five million people in flood-hit Pakistan, including children, may fall sick due to the outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases such as typhoid and diarrhea in the next four to 12 weeks, health experts have warned. Floods triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains have caused widespread havoc across Pakistan, killing over 1,100 people so far and destroying farmlands.

(With inputs from agencies)

