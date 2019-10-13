Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

After Receiving Threat, Justin Trudeau Wears Bulletproof Vest at Canada Rally

As Trudeau left the stage to greet supporters he was surrounded by security officers, some with large backpacks on, footage showed.

AFP

Updated:October 13, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Receiving Threat, Justin Trudeau Wears Bulletproof Vest at Canada Rally
File photo of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Image: Reuters)

Montreal: Canadian leader Justin Trudeau wore a bulletproof vest and was surrounded by heavy security during an election campaign rally after receiving a security threat, sources told the national broadcaster.

Trudeau had body armour under his shirt and jacket, photos from the event showed, when he appeared an hour and a half late at the 2,000-strong meeting in a suburb of the capital Toronto on Saturday. He doesn't normally wear a jacket while campaigning.

As Trudeau left the stage to greet supporters he was surrounded by security officers, some with large backpacks on, footage showed. They were present because of "a security threat", national broadcaster CBC news cited sources from Trudeau's party as saying.

The prime minister's campaign team declined to comment, the outlet said.

His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was expected on stage to introduce him but did not appear, local media said.

During the election campaign the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is keeping a daily record of online hate messages aimed at political leaders, fearing possible violent acts, CBC reported.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram