Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

After Red Cross, Afghanistan's Taliban Lifts Ban on World Health Organization

The Taliban had in April banned the WHO and Red Cross, citing their 'suspicious activities' during vaccination campaigns, which threatened to deepen one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Reuters

Updated:September 26, 2019, 9:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Red Cross, Afghanistan's Taliban Lifts Ban on World Health Organization
Logo of the World Health Organisation. (Reuters)
Loading...

Kabul: Afghanistan's Taliban insurgency has lifted a ban on World Health Organization activities in areas the militants control, a spokesman for the Islamist group said, reversing a stance that had been complicating efforts to eradicate polio.

The Taliban had in April banned the WHO and International Committee of the Red Cross, citing their "suspicious activities" during vaccination campaigns, which threatened to deepen one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The health arm of the United Nations has been carrying out a vaccination campaign in Afghanistan, one of just three countries where polio is still endemic.

"After realising its shortcomings and following constant contact and meetings with our representatives, the WHO received permission for their activities," said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban in a statement.

In the statement, the Taliban gave a guarantee of safety for WHO staff but also set conditions for its return, including only doing health work, getting the insurgency's permission before hiring workers and only carrying out polio vaccine campaigns in health centres.

The WHO did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Earlier this month, the Taliban also lifted its ban on the Red Cross, which has been providing medical support for more than 30 years.

Aid groups operating in Afghanistan stress that they do not take sides.

The Taliban controls or contests more than half of Afghanistan's 410 Afghan districts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram