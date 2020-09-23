WORLD

1-MIN READ

After Release From Hospital, Alexei Navalny Says He Plans To Have Physiotherapy Every Day

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny gestures while speaking to a crowd during a political protest in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo)

The 44-year-old opposition politician said he planned to have physiotherapy every day and could follow treatment at a rehabilitation centre to regain his motor skills, including the full use of his left hand.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself on a park bench on Instagram on Wednesday after having been discharged from a hospital in Germany, where doctors treated him for poisoning with a nerve agent.

In his post, Navalny said he was learning to regain his balance by standing on one leg and thanked doctors at Berlin’s Charite hospital for the treatment he had received.

