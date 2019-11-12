Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

After Second Cyber Attack in Two Days, UK Labour Party Says It Has Security in Place

Britain is holding a national election on December 12 but is struggling with election laws that have not yet been updated to face the digital age.

Agencies

Updated:November 12, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Second Cyber Attack in Two Days, UK Labour Party Says It Has Security in Place
Image for representation.

London: Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it has ongoing security processes in place to protect its online platforms after hackers attempted to force its web services offline for the second time in two days.

"We have ongoing security processes in place to protect our platforms, so users may be experiencing some differences. We are dealing with this quickly and efficiently," a Labour spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier today, Britain's Labour Party said it has experienced a "sophisticated and large-scale cyberattack" on its digital platforms.

The main opposition party said the attack did not succeed, because of "robust security systems." The party is confident that no data breach occurred. The party has referred the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre.

Britain is holding a national election on December 12 but is struggling with election laws that have not yet been updated to face the digital age.

The former chair of the British Parliament digital committee, Damian Collins, has been appealing for a coordinated approach across all parts of government to combat disinformation and protect the electoral system.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram