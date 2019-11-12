After Second Cyber Attack in Two Days, UK Labour Party Says It Has Security in Place

London: Britain's main opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it has ongoing security processes in place to protect its online platforms after hackers attempted to force its web services offline for the second time in two days.

"We have ongoing security processes in place to protect our platforms, so users may be experiencing some differences. We are dealing with this quickly and efficiently," a Labour spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier today, Britain's Labour Party said it has experienced a "sophisticated and large-scale cyberattack" on its digital platforms.

The main opposition party said the attack did not succeed, because of "robust security systems." The party is confident that no data breach occurred. The party has referred the matter to the National Cyber Security Centre.

Britain is holding a national election on December 12 but is struggling with election laws that have not yet been updated to face the digital age.

The former chair of the British Parliament digital committee, Damian Collins, has been appealing for a coordinated approach across all parts of government to combat disinformation and protect the electoral system.

